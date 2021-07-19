‘Black Widow’ Strengthens Home Blockbuster Watching Model | Entertainment

Entertainment
The highly anticipated “Black Widow” set a pandemic box office record last weekend when it opened at $ 80 million at the North American box office, surpassing the $ 70 million of “F9: The” Fast Saga “from last month on its opening weekend.
But the bigger story is the $ 60 million that “Black Widow” brought in through Disney +, where it’s available for $ 30 on its Premier Access service. Yes, $ 80 million is over $ 60 million. But the first number is business as usual, and the second number is where the business is headed.
Interestingly, Disney released their Premier Access numbers. Those numbers have traditionally been kept close to the waistline, as have Netflix’s audience numbers and ratings for all major streaming services. We only hear from them when they have a big number to brag about, otherwise it’s just speculation.
Disney likely released the figure to bolster the already big numbers from the “Black Widow” debut weekend. Add them up and you’ve got an opening of $ 140 million, which is comparable to the kind of opening that “Black Widow” might have known if it had hit screens in time, in May 2020, in the timeline. alternative where the pandemic had never occurred.
But it happened, and we live in a changed world now. The pandemic has closed cinemas and pushed movie studios to realign their properties. Some blockbusters have waited for the storm while others have moved to streaming services. Warner Bros. has made a deal to release its full 2021 movie theaters list in theaters and simultaneously on HBO Max. And all the while, the audience got used to looking at things at home.
This behavior does not change. So while there is still a lot to be said about the experience of going to the movies, many find that watching a blockbuster in the comfort of their home where snacks are cheaper, you can take an all-you-can-eat break and go. to the toilet without missing the great climate The fight scene is just as rewarding.
Disney doesn’t mind if you stay inside and watch “Black Widow” at home; in fact, Mickey Mouse may prefer it. The gross $ 60 million of home viewing goes directly to the company; Because the movie is on its own streaming service for which subscribers already pay a monthly subscription, be aware that there is no revenue sharing with a third party operator, such as a cable company or a movie theater.
At $ 30 a rental, that equates to roughly 2 million households that have ordered “Black Widow”. Some may have watched it on their own, but it’s fair to say that in the majority of these homes two or three people gathered in the living room to watch Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh kick each other’s buttocks. With an average ticket today costing $ 9.19, Disney still makes more money than if people had gone to the theater and seen it (and again, they don’t have to share the profits with someone else). In theory, there are even those who went to see it at the movies and then came home and rented it, as home viewing allows for unlimited repeat viewings. All the more reason to say ch-ching.
Now, not all movies are “Black Widow,” and people are unlikely to spend $ 30 on a house rental from Anthony Bourdain’s new documentary, for example. But the numbers illustrate the changing face of the movie industry at the top of the totem pole, and Hollywood is a blockbuster-driven company. (Of the top 10 theatrical wholesalers of the year so far, only two “F9” and “Peter Rabbit 2” are currently not available for in-home viewing.)
Before the pandemic, it was inconceivable that “Black Widow” would be available at home and in theaters on the same day. Now that’s normal, and it’s hugely profitable. Get used to it.
