Showtime victory in ‘billions’ battle confirmed by appeals court – The Hollywood Reporter





Showtime defeat of a lawsuit on Billion brought by a hedge fund performance advisor was upheld by a federal appeals court. Denise Shull in December 2018 sued Showtime, CBS, co-creator Andrew Ross Sorkin, and others involved in the series. She alleged that the character of Wendy Rhoades (played by Maggie Siff) is an “unauthorized scam” of a fictionalized version of herself in her book of Market Mind Games: A Radical Psychology of Investing, Trading and Risk. She also alleged that Sorkin in 2015 asked her to help develop the character, but she was never compensated. In September 2019, U.S. District Judge George Daniels dismissed the lawsuit, saying the nature of the work and the women themselves are not substantially similar. Shull asked Daniels to overturn his judgment and allow him to file an amended lawsuit, but the court refused. In January, Shull took the fight to the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, which on Monday recognized that there was no substantial similarity and upheld Daniels’ decision. “The plot of Market Mind Games, to the extent that there is one, is quite different from that of Billions. Likewise, the similarities that exist between Dr. Rhoades in Billion and the fictional version of Shull in Market Mind Games – namely their sex and their profession – are generalized and not protectable ”, indicates the summary order, which is integrated below. “With these and other distinctions in mind, the whole concept and feel of Market Mind Games is quite different from that of Billion: While Market Mind Games is an academic book that draws on fictional stories to illustrate Shull’s ideas, Billion is an entirely fictional television soap opera which, as the district court described it, seeks to portray “the drama that lies in the age-old trifecta of money, power and sex”. A spokesperson for Shull sent on Monday Hollywood journalist this statement in response to the ruling: “Mrs. Shull is disappointed but not surprised because the court’s misguided emphasis was on comparing the total work of Billion and Market Mind Games. This was never the allegation. Anyway, the character of Wendy Rhoades in Billion shares many personal and professional characteristics with Ms. Shull and often borrows her coaching tips from Ms. Shull’s book. It is not disputed that the creators of Billion asked Ms. Shull for help and Maggie Siff repeatedly asked Ms. Shull questions. How could their first coaching words be virtually identical and both come from Ohio if Ms. Shull wasn’t the role model for Wendy? It is no coincidence that the public constantly recognizes that Wendy is a copy of Ms. Shull’s work. The court may not see it, but the court of actual public opinion sees it. <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">se.se.sssssssssssssssssssssss.ssssss</span>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/showtime-billions-battle-win-affirmed-1234984491/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos