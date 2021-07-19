Breaking: Prince Harry is working on a set of memoirs for the end of 2022





Prince harry writes a dissertation about his life, covering topics such as his childhood, his military service and his marriage to Meghan Markle, Vanity Show can confirm. Scheduled for late 2022, the memoirs will be published by Random House in the UK and Penguin Random House under the Transworld label in the UK. In a statement, Harry explained his motivations for putting his story on paper. I am writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become, he said. I have worn many hats over the years, literally and figuratively, and I hope that by telling my story, the ups and downs, the mistakes, the lessons learned, I can help show that little no matter where we’re from, we have more in common than we think. I am deeply grateful that I have had the opportunity to share what I have learned over the course of my life so far and look forward to people reading a firsthand account of my life that is accurate and fully. truthful. Monday, Sixth page reported that the manuscript was initially due in August, but the deadline has now been pushed back to October, although a draft is almost completed. According to the tabloid, Harry works with a negro JR Moehringer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who has co-authored books with André Agassi and co-founder of Nike Phil Chevalier. A film adaptation of Moehringers’ memoir 2005 The tender bar, made by a friend of Harry George Clooney, will be released later this year. Over the past few months, Harry has spoken of the struggles he has faced within the Royal Family. In March he said Oprah winfrey that he thought his father and brother were trapped by their roles, and in May, he spoke of the traumatic experience of losing his mother, Princess Diana, in The me that you don’t see an Apple TV + documentary on mental health. At the premiere of the documentary, a source close to Harry said Vanity Show that the prince feels compelled to speak out despite the difficulties he has caused in his relations with the Windsor clan. He feels he has to talk about his own experiences to be genuine, the source said. The death of his mother has a lot to do with it. He feels he needs to share his own story in order to encourage others to open up. He didn’t go there to attack his family, but to help others. More great stories from Vanity Show Cover article: Dua Lipa on creation Nostalgia for the future

