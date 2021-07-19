Chelsea Handler is vaccinated, horny and probably a little high | Entertainment

Entertainment
Chelsea Handler hates the the status quo. So if she has to come out and move the needle herself, she will.
That’s why she developed new material for a new stand-up tour, “Vaccinated and Horny,” a track that is very strong for Handler, but, she says, also carries a deeper message.
(Full disclosure, I was nervous doing this interview. I’m a die-hard Handler fan. I’ve been following her religiously since I started watching her on “Chelsea Lately” in 2007. I’ve read all of her books. I’ve seen her shows and specials. She’s one of my favorite guests on Howard Stern. I love her curiosity and the way she tries to do good. She always makes me smile, so I really liked it spending time talking to her. And yes, she’s everything I thought she was thoughtful, a little angry, loving and most of all funny.)
The actress recently spoke to CNN from Nashville, TN., Her final stop on the tour.
“Being with people for the first time after Covid, like being the reason people get together is so meaningful and so fun. I mean, we’re just having fun. I’m having fun on stage. It’s not the case want to work, ”says Handler of his return to the stage.
In 2020, Handler launched another hour-long special, “Evolution”, about staying home amid the pandemic, going to therapy, and coming to terms with the death of his older brother when she was a child. His new show, Handler says, is just as personal.
“I’m a storyteller. I tell stories. So, you know, my stand-up is my life.”
Handler’s family life, during much of the pandemic, included more family – and new realizations about gender inequality.
“I had an account because my sister moved in with me, with her oldest son and two daughters. The world started having this conversation about the white man, the patriarchy, how every system is built on that. It’s not the fault of men either. We are all products of our culture, “she said.” When all I saw was how my nephew was taking up space in my house compared to the way my two nieces, I was like, oh, that’s what everyone is talking about. Men feel like they have more freedom to say what they want to say, even when they don’t know what they’re talking about half the time, when women have been muted. So there are deeper concepts, deeper conversations to be had here, but through the prism of comedy so that I can then make fun of my 24 year old nephew, having me play basketball in my own house, her legs spread wide on my couch in a way that I have never even sat on my own couch. “
At this point, she laughs, telling me that she is all excited and “ready to jump out the window”.
Fortunately, she says, she has a show that night where she can let off steam. And some cannabis candy.
“I would say that it remains an integral part of my daily repertoire”, she quips.
Handler says that while she once thought she was done with stand-up, it has since become one of her greatest joys as she is able to tackle difficult topics with humor.
“It’s a great way to express what a lot of us are feeling and not everyone is sitting down writing it down and then telling everyone. You get this message across in a very deep, ”she says of her comedy. “And I never like to downplay anyone’s platform, whether it’s a public figure or a private person… So when you have a big platform, you better make sure that what you say is what you mean. “
Handler also found another way to reach people. She hosts a weekly counseling podcast, titled “Dear Chelsea,” where, with the help of her co-host and assistant Brandon Marlo, she advises callers on everything from dating to drug rehab. She says it’s meant to give people a boost in the right direction in their lives.
“I have a strong personality and learned to use it, haven’t I? So like I don’t have to give advice to people, but you know what, I have business. to do, give yourself a nudge in the right direction and being your biggest champion, ”she said.“ I have no skin in the game. I want to help people. I have no personal agenda in there. I want people to be strong and courageous. “
She says most of her callers are people who are in the process of making a “life decision”.
“I personally know how it goes, when you don’t know what to do and you don’t have a hunch and feel lost and asking everyone’s advice,” she says.
“I consider myself a big sister. For example, I would never lead a girl down the wrong path. I will never lead anyone down the wrong path,” she said, adding that she thought it was going to be a “podcast” much more stupid “.
“But people started calling with real issues and I realized, oh, people really lack a sense of direction at times in their lives. So that’s what the podcast has become.”
Handler says she’s honest with callers if she doesn’t have expertise on a topic and will call for assistance.
“We bring in real people and experts,” says Handler. “I think the next step for the podcast is actually to have an ordinary person who has the medical expertise, so I don’t have to say ‘let me get it and call you back.’ I think we need someone with degrees, because i only went to community college for one semester.
The manager laughs. And just like that, she has another joke.
“I like to tell people that it was one of the top ten community colleges in the country.”
Eventually I have to let her go, I thank her for her time and nervously give her a book recommendation, which she is writing. “Well, I hope you have a good daytime sister,” she told me, not knowing that she had already done it well for me.
the “Dear Chelsea” podcast is on iHeartRadio and wherever podcasts are heard.
