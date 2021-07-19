Entertainment
British icon of the week: Richard E. Grant, the charming character actor who is a joy to watch | Anglophenia
(Photo: Getty Images)
That does not like Richard E. Grant? That he be invited in Downton abbey or appearing in a Star wars film, this prolific actor is always a pleasure to watch. He’s currently thrilling the internet with his role as classic Loki in Disney + Loki series, we take this opportunity to make him our British icon of the week. Here are 10 reasons we’re gaga over Grant.
1. Its performance in Withnail and me is iconic.
Grant’s portrayal of the main character, a blazing unemployed actor with a drinking problem, is all the more impressive for being in fact absolute. Grant’s body has an intolerance to alcohol, which means that if he drinks even a sip of wine or beer, he can hold it down for just 10 minutes before he starts to vomit violently.
2. Its performance in 2019 Can you ever forgive me? will probably make you cry.
In this brilliant literary forger biopic Read Israel (Melissa McCarthy), Grant plays his charming but unreliable drinking partner Jack Hock. It’s a scene-stealing comedic twist with just the right amount of tragedy, which is why Grant more than deserved all of the award nominations he received for it.
3. He is extremely self-effacing.
Speaking of becoming an awards season contender for the first time, at the age of 61, Grant told The Guardian in 2019: “This experience surpassed anything I could imagine. You always think that you won’t be rewarded for things. It’s only for the elites: the Denches, the McKellens, etc.
And you can watch the lovely video he posted from his old London studio which he rented for just 30 ($ 40) a week as a struggling actor when he learned he had been nominated. for an Oscar. here.
4. He wrote and directed a film, Wow wow, loosely based on his own childhood.
Set in the 1960s, the film offers an evocative glimpse into the last days of the British Empire in Swaziland, where Grant grew up. A young Nicolas hoult stars as Ralph, a character based on Grant himself, who witnesses his parents’ marriage disintegrate as the old-fashioned colonial rule comes to an end. The film drew a stellar cast of Grant’s comrades, including Julie walters, Emily watson, Gabriel Byrne, and Celia Imrie.
5. And he wrote an engrossing book about the challenge that has been.
In the years 2006 The Wah-Wah Diaries: Making a MovieGrant doesn’t really hold back when he recalls his difficult working relationship with the film’s producer, Marie-Castille Mention-Scissors. According to Grant, he had to beg the King of Swaziland to shoot there just 24 hours before filming started because Mention-Schaar had not obtained the necessary work permits. Eep! Fortunately, he has the gift of chatter.
6. He was in World of spices: the movie
Grant has a key role as Clifford, the rather domineering manager of the girl group. During an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Grant revealed that Lena Dunham wrote a guest role for him in his HBO comedy-drama zeitgeisty Girls because she was a big fan of World of spices: the movie.
7. He’s a lifelong Barbra Streisand fan.
During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Grant revealed that when he finally met Streisand a few years ago, they spoke for 22 minutes. As a teenager, he wrote to the showbiz icon to invite her to stay with him and his family in Swaziland.
8. He’s a real cinephile.
There is something oddly fascinating about watching Grant loot the chests of the Criterion Collection while sharing some thoughts on his favorite films. Her impression of a legendary French actress Jeanne Moreau here is particularly spot on.
9. It has its own scent.
It’s called Jack and contains notes of lime, marijuana, tangerine, vetiver, pepper, cloves and gardenia. “These earthy citrus scents combine to evoke the hypnotic, unisex scent I’ve imagined for so long,” Grant writes on the website. “Our sense of smell is the shortest synaptic jump in the brain to our memory, and each of these ingredients is like a sensory trigger. I aspired to create a scent that was as lick-plus-ish, as it was. it is addictive. “
10. And finally, were about to see him as a drag queen.
Grant portrays aging drag queen Loco Chanelle in upcoming musical movie Everybody’s talking about Jamie, which premieres on Amazon on September 21.
“I sing and dance with soaring heels. It was the scariest job I have ever done because of singing and dancing, and also playing a drag artist. [northern English] Sheffield accent, ”Grant said the I. Bring it on!
Do you have a favorite Richard E. Grant moment?
