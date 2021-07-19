Patricia Mays named Hollywood Reporter news editor – The Hollywood Reporter





Hollywood journalist found its executive news editor. Patricia Mays, who comes to THR of ESPN, will oversee the award-winning publication’s digital strategy across the brand, including its recently relaunched website. Mays will begin his new role on August 16. “Patricia is a dynamic leader who will be an incredible asset to an already exceptional newsroom known for its breaking news, investigative journalism, eye-opening features and eye-catching visuals,” said Nekesa Mumbi Moody, THReditorial director of. “Patricia’s digital expertise and proven track record, combined with her ability to produce unique and compelling journalism across multiple media, will allow THR to further distinguish itself as a leader in entertainment and industry news. In this role, Mays will manage the digital team and work closely with Moody and other publishers as THR continues to focus on a digitally focused newsroom with a robust print component. While at ESPN, Mays oversaw the national coverage team of correspondents, field producers and editors of ESPN’s flagship news program, Sports center, as well as other TV studio shows, live and digital events. “Joining the extremely talented and creative newsroom at Hollywood journalist is an exciting next chapter in my career as a journalist, and I look forward to working with this team to continue to find ways to innovate around THRexceptional coverage of the entertainment industry and expanding audience, ”Mays said. Mays has been instrumental in leading the production of award-winning content, capturing a Sports Emmy and successfully orchestrating cross-platform integration into TV, digital, audio and direct to consumer. During her tenure as Editor-in-Chief for ESPN Digital Media, ESPN was the # 1 online sports destination in terms of audience metrics and time spent. Prior to joining ESPN in 2009, Mays was a sports writer at The Press-Company newspaper in Southern California and worked for the Associated Press for a decade in a variety of key roles, including as associate sports editor. Mays joins THR at a time of exciting growth as she continues her legacy of exceptional journalism. The brand joined Penske Media Corporation earlier this year and made headlines for landmark stories such as Scott Rudin’s long history of abuse and Billy Porter’s cover story revealing his HIV status. This year he won 10 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and received a Daytime Emmy nomination for his Close-up with the Hollywood Reporter series of round tables.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/the-hollywood-reporter-patricia-mays-executive-editor-news-1234984582/

