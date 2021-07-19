Entertainment
Bryan Ginn of PCOM Georgia receives Rotary Ethics Award | Entertainment
Bryan Ginn, Jr., campus director of PCOM Georgia, was recently named the recipient of the Robert S. Stubbs II Guardian of Ethics Award by the Rotary Club of Gwinnett for the year 2020-2021.
The award identifies a Rotarian who embodies attributes, as well as a passion for ethics in their vocation, business and personal life.
Of the many awards that a local Rotary club presents to members each year, the sentiment behind this award means more to me that people would never begin to know, understand or appreciate, ”said Ginn. reads as follows, in recognition of your outstanding contributions which strengthen and promote the development of ethics. I am very grateful for this recognition.
The Rotary International Award was created to encourage and promote ethical ideals in all vocations in District 6910, which is made up of 70 Rotary clubs. According to the district’s website, the recipient must have made outstanding contributions that promote ethical development. In addition, the laureate must have made a significant contribution in his vocation and through his actions.
Prior to joining PCOM Georgia, Bryan worked at Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia as Vice President of External Affairs and Government Relations, Vice President of Advancement, and Chief of Staff to the President.
Previously, he held positions in external affairs at Kennesaw State University and Georgia Southern University. He also served on the staff of a member of the United States Senate and United States House of Representatives, both elected from Georgia.
For over 20 years Bryan has been a member of an influential but informal group of higher education lobbyists in Georgia.
According to Mark Sanders, lawyer and founder of Sanders and Associates, a full-service government relations and public affairs firm, we depend on Bryan for his wisdom and insight. Working with lawmakers, he is always forthright, honest, and can be relied on to present all perspectives of an issue. The respect he has garnered from his peers and elected officials makes him one of the most trusted and trusted resources on the State Capitol.
Ginn assumed the role of Campus Manager at PCOM Georgia in the fall of 2012. A member of the PCOM Presidents’ Cabinet, Ginn’s responsibilities include coordinating campus operations with senior management at the institution in Philadelphia, the Expansion of the university program and a focus on external relations, community affairs and government relations.
He is a graduate of Leadership Gwinnett, as well as Leadership Georgia and several other leadership programs in the state.
Rotary Club member Dr. Audrey Arona received the W. Lee Arrendale Professional Excellence Award in recognition of her significant personal and professional contributions in guiding the Tri-County region through the challenges of the COVID public health crisis -19.
I am honored to be included in such a presentation where Dr. Arona was noted for her dedicated “service above self”, her recognition is so well deserved. I can only hope that this, to some extent, reflects PCOM and PCOM Georgia favorably.
