The 5 best examples of MCU actor aging (and the 5 worst)

From portraying complex intergalactic battles to showcasing non-humanoid characters like Rocket Raccoon, MCU movies are known for their use of CGI to convey seemingly impossible visuals. One of the most impressive uses of CGI in the franchise, however, is the aging process that is used on actors in some of the films.

With the MCU’s complicated timeline, there are a lot of flashbacks. Instead of using new actors, original stars can travel through time with the magic of technology to portray their characters at a younger age. Of course, some of these examples are more convincing than others.

ten Best: Michael Douglas – Ant-Man (2015)

The first time this technology was used for an important character in the MCU, it was with Hank Pym in The ant Man. The film took a rather bold step in testing how it would work. The sequence in question is the premiere of the film, which could have been very entertaining, and the actor is Michael Douglas, whose image in the late 1980s is well known.

If this attempt had failed as it had done with Patrick Stewart in X-Men: The Final Showdown, this may have been the last time it was used in the MCU. Fortunately, the image of a young Michael Douglas was compelling to audiences as it brought up memories of Douglas’ past work in films like Wall Street and Fatal attraction.

9 Worse: Robert Downey Jr. – Captain America: Civil War (2016)

When Tony Stark uses “BARF” technology for an experiment in Captain America: Civil War, it allows him to relive an old memory of the last time he saw his parents alive. This footage shows a young Tony Stark in the early 1990s as a sarcastic and embarrassing student.

Making a middle-aged man a young man with a fresh face is particularly difficult and it is remarkable how much the film recreates a young Robert Downey Jr. The only problem is that when he speaks he looks like a man in the fifty rather than a young student.

8 Best: Laurence Fishburne – Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne) is a former colleague of Hank Pym before they got into a fight. In a flashback, audiences get an explanation for this estrangement by featuring a considerably younger Bill.

As seen with teenage Tony in Captain America: Civil War, the illusion created by this aging process is more difficult to maintain when the person speaks. It’s lucky for filmmakers and audiences alike that young Bill only appears fleetingly and silently, which makes him more effective than young Tony Stark’s dialogue-rich cameo.

7 Worse: David Harbor – Black Widow (2021)

Sometimes it’s not so much about the quality of the aging effects as it is whether CGI is needed in the first place. The opening flashback sequence in Black Widow features two actors, David Harbor and Rachel Weisz, who appear to be elderly, but the CGI doesn’t have the same “wow” effect as other examples.

In particular, Harbor, as brutal Alexei Shostakov, doesn’t appear to be drastically different in the 21 years between his first appearance and his last appearance in the film. While he certainly looks younger in the flashback scene than later in the movie, the CGI is so minimal that it hardly has any real effect.

6 Best: Michelle Pfeiffer – Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

It seems that the The ant Man films are particularly interested in the de-aging technique because it has been used on a number of characters. Although she didn’t appear in the first film, Janet Pym is a big part of the sequel’s story. It is not surprising that Ant-Man and the Wasp begins with a flashback of a young Janet before she vanishes for decades into the Quantum Realm.

Like Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer is an actress who audiences remember well from past films such as Dangerous Liaisons and Batman Returns. As a result, her aged face is breathtaking as she looks exactly how audiences remember her: beautiful and ethereal.

5 Worse: Rachel Weisz – Black Widow (2021)

Rachel Weisz is the other aging actor who appears in Black Widowthe first sequence of. Again, it’s not so much that it’s unconvincing work; it probably didn’t need to be done.

The younger version of Weisz looks pretty much like Weisz today. She is one of those actors who does not seem to age. As a result, the aging process adds some of that slightly distracting digital brilliance to her early scenes without really making a big difference.

4 Best: Kurt Russell – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

The question of who is Peter Quill’s father is immediately answered in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In a flashback scene, a young Meredith Quill shares a romantic moment on Earth with the mysterious astronaut Ego, played by Kurt Russell.

While losing Ego’s beard already helps him get a little older, CGI boosts the effectiveness of conjuring up a younger version of the actor with eerie precision. This is the Kurt Rusell that viewers fell in love with in Escape from New York and Big problem in little China.

3 Worse: Clark Gregg – Captain Marvel (2019)

The 90s frame for Captain MarvelThe debut solo movie allows for a lot of fun nods back then, but it also offers the chance to watch some of the younger versions of several MCU characters. While some of them are very well done, the return of Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) is a misstep.

As nice as it is to see Coulson again in the MCU movies, his sight with hair shatters the illusion. While her face looks younger with a compelling CGI, Coulson’s unconvincing hairpiece ruins the belief that this is a younger version of the character. It’s just that Coulson’s audience knows of Agents of SHIELD except with a bad toupee.

2 Best: Samuel L. Jackson – Captain Marvel (2019)

While rejuvenating Clark Gregg by a few decades Captain Marvel wasn’t fully successful, CGI worked for Samuel L. Jackson’s return as the green but still tough Nick Fury.

Unlike other situations where the aging process has been used for cameos or short sequences, young Nick Fury plays an important role in the film as Carol’s primary partner in taking down the Kree. Fortunately, CGI works effectively to evoke the illusion that Jackson is decades younger. It helps that Fury doesn’t have an eye patch during this time, which suggests this is Nick Fury as a young man.

1 Worse: Stan Lee – Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Stan Lee’s brief cameos have always been a highlight of MCU movies. With his death in 2018, Lee’s appearance in Avengers: Endgame This is the last time he will appear in a Marvel movie.

Lee’s cameo takes place as Steve Rogers and Tony Stark return to 1970 when a young Lee is seen passing by in his sports car. To be fair, this is the biggest age gap the MCU has attempted to close with aging technology. While not terrible, such a drastic change in appearance just doesn’t look right. Stan Lee is not recognized or remembered by the public as a young man; they only know him as a senior spokesperson for Marvel.

