Entertainment
The public library offers entertainment on Fridays; Duke Otherwise engages the public | Local News
No; he does not wear contacts. No; he does not shave his legs. No; he does not pluck his eyebrows. No; he does not yodel. No; he doesn’t get a discount at Walmart.
These are among the answers Noah Reimer, aka Duke Otherwise, provided to questions he posed as he wrapped up his performance at Library Park on Friday afternoon. More than 80 people attended the event, hosted by the Madison Public Library.
Reimer is a former folk musician who started entertaining children about ten years ago.
“Everyone in my group started having babies and left one by one,” he recalls in a brief interview after his performance.
He met a fellow musician on the road who shared with him the joys of entertaining children.
“He showed me that I could make a living doing it,” Reimer said.
It was a surprise, but pleasant. Instead of writing serious folk ballads, he started writing animated children’s songs with humorous language games – like the song about his uncle who’s an ant or one about Joy who’s a cranky.
Before the COVID pandemic, Reimer was doing around 125 to 150 performances per year, mostly in the Midwest but also on the East Coast.
“This year has been pretty wonky because of COVID,” he said. Most of his performances last year were remote, which gave him income but not the satisfaction of interacting with an audience.
At the end of the year, sites were reluctant to book it for 2021. Normally, its schedule for the following year is booked by the end of November. This year, it only started receiving bookings in April. As a result, his reservations are more dispersed than usual.
“I have a lot more driving this year, but I’m grateful to be performing,” said Reimer.
It was evident on Friday as he was tap dancing on a piece of painted plywood, inviting the audience to mimic his rhythm by clapping their hands, engaging the audience with questions about his songs, and inviting members of the audience to participate in the performance.
“It’s more rewarding,” Reimer explained when asked what he likes to play for kids. “The children have such joy in the answers they give and such energy.”
In addition to entertaining his audience, he provided advice on writing songs and stories. He told his audience that they could write about their experiences, imagining the details to make them more interesting or humorous.
Her example was a song in which her brother taught her the wrong answers in math and science. Reimer said his older brother was actually good to him and he wouldn’t have done it.
Towards the end of the show, Reimer invited a group of children to join him and presented each with a musical instrument – a bell, tambourine, rhythm sticks, washboard tie, castanets, maracas and even a squeaky dog toy. When asking for the public’s participation to name his group, an individual offered Tacos from Toxic Titanic, which he adopted.
His band – and the audience who were also encouraged to participate – had to listen to verbal cues during his song to know when to play and when to stay quiet. With this song, he concluded his performance by answering questions.
His favorite among the songs he wrote is “Joy is a Grump”.
He’s from Madison, Wisconsin. He tapped on plywood instead of in the gazebo because it provided a flat surface.
Reimer light travel. As he prepared to travel to Aberdeen, where he was scheduled to perform three times at the Storybook Land Festival, he packed a few suitcases, his guitar and sound system, as well as the plywood he uses for tap dancing in his car.
By separating from the children, he encouraged them to read a lot of books.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyleaderextra.com/news/local/article_9975b8c4-e8ca-11eb-bfde-ff9857347411.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]