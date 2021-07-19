Haiti’s interim prime minister resigns amid power struggle after president’s assassination





The deal ends days of negotiations between the two men over who would lead the Caribbean nation. Joseph has ruled the country since the shock assassination of President Jovenel Moise July 7, highlighting the need for stability in the Caribbean nation. Henry, who had been appointed prime minister days before Moise’s death but had never taken office, challenged Joseph’s claim.

Henry will now become prime minister and Joseph will retain his original role as Haiti’s foreign minister, current election minister Mathias Pierre told CNN on Monday.

“Negotiations on the composition of the rest of the government are still ongoing, there is no official announcement at the moment,” Pierre said.

A council of ministers will be held on Monday afternoon to make final decisions on the new government, Pierre also said. Henry is expected to be installed and the rest of his government announced on Tuesday.

Henry, a neurologist by training, was appointed Prime Minister on July 5 by Moise, but was never officially sworn in. He remained silent as the investigation into Moses’ death unfolded. But late Sunday night, Henry released an audio statement addressing Haitian citizens and promising a new coalition government. “My Haitian compatriots in Haiti and in the diaspora, it is an honor for me to address you as Prime Minister. I call on all of us to unite and work together to prevent the nation from falling into the abyss, ”Henry mentioned. “Today it is our responsibility as leaders to work together to meet our challenges. I know some people are scared and wondering who is running the country. We were not ready for recent events, but I can assure you that in a very short time i will unveil a new coalition government that will rule the country for a short time until we can hold a better election. Immediately after Moise’s death, Joseph pledged to lead the country until the presidential and legislative elections this fall. But on Saturday, the Core Group – a collection of foreign ambassadors and special representatives based in Haiti that includes the United States – called on Henry to lead. Henry is expected to form a new government and hold presidential elections “as quickly as possible,” the group said in a press release issued by the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH). According to Pierre, the minister of elections, the elections should take place 120 days after Henry’s swearing-in as prime minister. A conference of activists and civil society groups also met over the weekend with the aim of releasing a plan to create a transitional government council that would rule the country. They argue that Haiti, which is torn apart by gang violence and infrastructure problems, will not be able to hold free and fair elections this fall.

