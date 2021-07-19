Deaths raise questions and make national news





the death of four people last weekend at the three-day Faster Horses festival billed as “the #summer party“at Michigan International Speedway, about 80 miles west of Detroit, is attracting national attention as authorities investigate them. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday morning that autopsies had been performed and some bodies had been released for funeral services, but referred questions about the cause and manner of death to the County Sheriff’s Office by Lenawee. Often the examiner will give an outstanding cause of death while awaiting toxicology and other testing results. Messages were left on Monday by the free press to the authorities and festival organizers. The deaths made national news this weekend, in part because of the mystery surrounding them, but also because the festival is a major entertainment event, traditionally drawing more than 40,000 fans per day. Faster Horses, which was launched in 2013, is also known as the “three day horse pajama party” as most festival-goers camp at sites in and around the racetrack where the cars spin between 215 and 220 mph. Read more: Arts, Beats & Eats will return in September minus the food, drink ticket system Faster Horses steps up party for Michigan’s biggest crowd since COVID-19 hit Michigan’s first major music festival since 2019, the festival kicked off Friday with excitement that included impromptu “USA” chants, shoulder-hugging girlfriends popping up through the crowd, and the occasional nudging salute. Three words from performer Carly Pearce on the main stage elicited one of the loudest early roars of the day as spectators revealed a sea of ​​Bud Light cans: “Who’s drinking already ?!” It is not known how the deaths will affect the annual festival in the future. Over the weekend, state police sought to calm attendees down, saying investigators “want the public to know that there is no danger or threat to those present.” The event ended on Sunday with the release of some details of the investigation. The status of the music festival had been uncertain for months due to restrictions linked to the pandemic. The event was seen as an indicator as the live entertainment business prepares to restart after a 15-month lull. National news organizations such as USA today, CBS, CNN, People and Rolling Stone, as well as major regional publications, such as the New York Daily News, made headlines on the deaths. Detectives have searched for a man who was seen with Croswell’s wife, 30, Melissa Havens, whose body was found around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, and asked the public for advice on identifying him. Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said on Monday that no new details will be released about Havens’ death until toxicology test results are known, which could take two weeks or more. more. “We are awaiting the cause and mode of death from the medical examiner’s office,” he said. “There will be no update on this matter for a few weeks.” In addition, three men also died who appear to have been exposed to carbon monoxide inside a trailer. Their names have not yet been released. Lenawee County Sheriff officials received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. Saturday about “unconscious people” at a campground near the festival in Brooklyn. First responders arrived to find five unconscious men in their early 20s inside the trailer. Three were pronounced dead, but two were taken by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition and treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning, the sheriff’s office said. The festival said on Sunday it was “deeply saddened by the tragic losses”. Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or [email protected] USA TODAY and Free Press music composer Brian McCollum contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2021/07/19/faster-horses-2021-festival-deaths/8011007002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos