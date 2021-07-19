James Bond actor Felix Leiter surprised not to be in Skyfall & Specter

James Bond actor Felix Leiter Jeffrey Wright, who returns in No time to die, said hes surprised he was not in Fall from the sky or Spectrum. 007’s CIA Contact and Friend was first introduced by Ian Flemings Casino Royale and went on to appear in five other books by James Bond authors. He made his film debut in the 1962s Dr No with Jack Lord in the role.

Although Leiter never became a major actor in the early James Bond films, he would be brought back several times with several actors taking on the character. Cec Linder played Leiter in the 1964s The golden finger, then gave way to Rik Van Nutter for the years 1965 Thunder clap. Leiter reappeared in the 1971s Diamonds are forever with Norman Burton in the role. David Hedison then took over in the 1973s Live and Let Die, the only time Leiter would appear during Roger Moore’s Bond film series. Leiter would return for the Timothy Dalton era in the 1987s Daylight alive with John Terry in the role, and again for the years 1989 License to kill with Hedison getting a return engagement (making him the first actor to play Leiter twice). License to kill would see Leiter being maimed by a shark during torture, prompting Bond to seek revenge. The character would be reported missing again during Pierce Brosnan’s time but returned with all limbs intact for the years 2006. Casino Royale with Wright making the premiere of what would be three appearances.

Related: What James Bond Needs To Do To Fix The Franchise After No Time To Die

Wright would of course make his second appearance as Leiter in the 2008s. Quantum of Consolation and will take his third round in the next one No time to die. Between those films, two Bond films were made without Wright as Leiter, and the actor admits he was surprised he didn’t get the invitation to return for Fall from the sky or Spectrum. Speaking to Total Film (via GamesRadar), Wright said: The surprise for me was not to be called in the previous two! He admitted, But it gives more weight to Felix’s appearances if we don’t see him too often..

Wright also opened up about Leiter’s relationship with James Bond, which is picked up very early on in No time to die, as the film begins with old friends catching up in Jamaica five years after the events without Leiter de Spectrum. We wanted to establish what is at the heart of this relationship between them, which is this fraternity, Wright explained. However, things don’t stay that laid-back for long, as Leiter soon tells 007 that Specter is back in business, prompting the allegedly retired Secret Agent to return to business one last time.

It is obviously not surprising that No time to die begins with Bond’s return to the spy world, because there wouldn’t be a movie otherwise. And it makes sense, of course, that Leiter would be the one sent to put Bond back into the game, as he’s arguably the one person in the world that Bond trusts more than anyone. It’s also fair at the casting level to have Wright back for the last Bond of the Craig era given the pivotal role he played in the first two films. The James Bond series may not have needed Leiter to Fall from the sky and Spectrum but it seems that he plays an important role in No time to die. Of course, it’s always great to see Wright in anything, as he’s one of the most influential actors in film and television right now.

More: James Bond Producers Take A Different Step To Die In 1958

Source: Total Film (via GamesRadar)

Black Widow Proves How The MCU Changed In Phase 4





About the Author