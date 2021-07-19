“Days of Our Lives”, the director of “General Hospital” was 94 years old – The Hollywood Reporter





Joseph Behar, the five-time Daytime Emmy director who has made long appearances in soap operas Days of our lives and General hospital and on the game show Let’s make a deal, is dead. He was 94 years old. Behar, who also directed television programs starring Ernie Kovacs when the famous comedian made his debut, died on June 26 at his Manhattan Beach home, his wife, Carolyn, said. Hollywood journalist. Behar spent 22 years as a director on NBC Days of our lives – starting with the show’s first broadcast in November 1965 – and from 1963 to 1977 also called the Monty Hall host’s plans Let’s make a deal, including the pilot. The New York native also directed the 1963 pilot for General hospital before coming out of retirement to return to the ABC show 30 years later to begin a ten-year stint. Behar won five Daytime Emmys, including four in the 2000s for his work on GH, before retiring – this time for good – at age 79 in 2005. Born in Harlem on September 30, 1926, Behar grew up in Long Beach, New York. He left Hofstra University in 1945 when he enlisted in the United States Army; stationed in Japan, he started a newspaper for the troops. After his release, he took a television production course in 1948, which led to a job with WPTZ-TV in Philadelphia as a cameraman (studio shows, Track and Field and Phillies baseball games and games. of the University of Pennsylvania) and a promotion to director. In the 1950s, Behar directed episodes of the NBC daytime sci-fi show Atomic Squad, the TV series The best gift and local shows featuring Kovacs, including a two-hour weekday morning show that preceded the Today show. (Kovacs had started at WPTZ as a staff announcer.) From 1955 to 1958 he directed for NBC Vast world, a Sunday Travel Story series designed by Pat Weaver and moderated by Dave Garroway. When the Rockies were obscured by a blizzard during one episode, he sent someone to a gift shop to purchase a postcard the camera could zoom in on, his family noted. He moved to Los Angeles in 1959 to re-team with Kovacs on several network shows. The key to leadership Let’s make a deal was capturing the reactions of competitors, he said in a 2003 conversation for the TV Academy The Interviews Foundation website. “Once a reaction was gone and you didn’t catch it, there was no way to change or redo it,” he noted. “But I was an ace to get it the first time around.” In addition to his 53-year-old wife, survivors include sons Jeffrey, Steven and Greg and their partners Lori, Tim and Jennifer; grandchildren Alex, Mallory, Niko and Lydia; and great-granddaughter Brooklyn.

