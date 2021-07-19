Darcey and Stacey Season 2: Sadness, Love & Cosmetic Surgery | Entertainment





Wonder Twin Powers, reactivate! Bold, blonde and funny 40s moms Darcey and Stacey silva (above, from left) who first hypnotized us into 90 day fianc: before 90 days are back for season 2 of their popular spinoffs with more emotional turmoil, personal triumph and plastic surgery. There will be frustration and sadness, says Darcey, the most dreamy and mournful of the couple, who is often protected by the more practical Stacey. But there is hope. And love. Ah, my love. These ladies are not afraid of anything, but certainly not of being attracted to hot young men from Eastern Europe. Last season, Stacey married her six-year-old boyfriend, Albanian fitness influencer Florian Sukaj, despite fears that he was cheating on him. They want kids together (she has two teenage sons), but it’s not easy for 46-year-old Stacey. After having an ultrasound showing an ovarian cyst, she says: You can see other things that I am discovering with this fertility trip. It’s an emotional roller coaster. Darcey still isn’t sure if she can trust her fiance, Bulgarian masseur / fitness model Georgi Rusev, for the finances (I want to make sure I’m not taken advantage of), so the twins meet her ex to an overview. Stacey and I walked in with very positive expectations, Darcey reports. It was to hear how he was as a husband, plain and simple. For every intense and emotionally naked moment, there is a dizzying counterpoint, like when they went wild on a trip to Turkey for cosmetic procedures. Between them, they benefit from breast reduction, a lip lift, a Barbie nose and new facets. Stacey teases her updated look, saying with classic Silva humor, We released the breast. That’s all I’m going to say. We released the breast! Darcey and Stacey, Season 2 premiere, Monday July 18, 8 / 7c, TLC

