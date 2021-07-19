Nepotism Can’t Take You Far, Says Bollywood Diva Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon doesn’t mince words and her frankness allows for a refreshing conversation. Whether it’s nepotism or male domination in the industry. In Rendezvous with Raveena, hosted by Young Leaders Forum (Indian Chamber of Commerce), the stunner joined Bandhavgarh National Park, where she was on vacation with her family. What better destination than our own beautiful Indian jungles? It is very important that our children see what we have, the legacy we have in our country, said the nationally awarded actress and passionate about wildlife. During the conversation, where Raveena shared how the industry found her, Andaz actress Apna Apna also revealed how much she wanted to join IPS and how much she admired Kiran Bedi. She had cried a lot watching her father Ravi Tandons film Zindagi, of which Baghban was a remake, and her story of how she landed in a nursing home in Dahisar to visit a former schoolteacher, which touched you. Extracts from the mast, cat from the mast.

I passed out from Jamnabai Narsee School and went to Mithibai College where I did until my second year of bachelor’s degree. Being in this industry was unintentional even though my dad was in the movies. I was that plump, shy, and reserved kid that no one ever thought would become an actress. I used to be chosen for many annual school functions because I was a good dancer, but I never acted on my mind. I’ve always wanted to get into directing and producing commercials. Between the end of the 10th and the beginning of the 11th, I took a three to four month hiatus when I joined Genesis, the production company run by Prahlad Kakkar, as an intern. I ended up working for almost a year for Genesis. My father (Ravi Tandon) is a filmmaker and he made films like Khel Khel Mein, Majboor, Khud-Dar… famous films, but we never really grew up on film sets. My brother (Rajiv Tandon) and I could only visit the sets during our vacation.

Prahlad always said that you are not supposed to be behind the scenes. You are supposed to be in front of the camera. And, I looked at myself and I said, me, an actress? Never never never! Therefore, I never took acting lessons. But I continued to receive offers. Shantanu Sheorey heard from me and said he wanted to do my portfolio. These photos went around and I was offered my first on-camera commercial for Sunsilk shampoo. I just did it for fun, for pocket money.

One day I sat down with my dad and asked him what I should do since I was getting so many movie offers. I had a few movies offered opposite Sanjay Dutt and a love story by HS Rawail saab. In the first year of college, I got an offer from GP Sippy saab. It was opposite Salman Khan, in Patthar ke phool (1991). I made this film for the pleasure of my friends because I remember sitting in the university canteen and telling them that I had been offered a film opposite Salman Khan. There was screaming and screaming with my gang of girls. They were like: Do it for us! Well come for your photoshoot, meet Salman Khan and go! I was 16 and a half, 17.

Then there was no turning back. I am in this industry completely by default. My training and my development took place in the cinema after I started working. I am still learning. When you see a movie like School, it was completely different for me. I really wanted to experiment and it worked so well. Then there was Aks that had great music and performances, an exploratory type of film, in a different genre. There were such great performers like Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan). Manoj (Bajpayee) was just new but he’s such a talent bomb that he explodes on camera. Then you have Dulhe Raja, Baden Miyan Chote Miyan… I loved doing them all.

There is a lot of good cinema going on …

I think things have changed in a very positive way and I like the way the industry is going right now. Sadly, the pandemic has been a setback, as with all industries, but we are all hoping theaters will bounce back. There’s a lot of great cinema going on and it’s great to be in a time where there is so much exploration in different subjects and scenarios …

We used to connect and know what is going on in everyone’s life …

The only difference I see in the industry today is that people are a lot more into themselves rather than the kind of connection we had in the 90s. We had those old Nokia phones and not them. additional smart phones. Now the minute everyone is done shooting they’re in their vanity vans … we didn’t have any vanity vans and we had these rickety aluminum chairs that were pulled out for us and we used to to connect and know what is happening in each of the lives.

What the heroes would say would be the last word …

It was once a male dominated industry. What the heroes say would be the last word. If the heroes were not professional, everything was accepted. If the hero wanted to work with a particular heroine, she would be signed immediately and the minute he didn’t want to work with her, she would be out of the movie. I wish and hope that even now the industry becomes much more professional. I wish we all had contracts. When the #MeToo campaign started in the industry, I thought things were going to change for the better and people got a lot more careful.

If someone is to accept or love me, he must love me for me, my family, my dogs, my daughters …

There has never been a backlash. In fact, a lot of people appreciated the movement I made. Many people, however, have told my mom, how is she going to get married because she comes with extra baggage. Neither my mom and dad nor I cared what people said because I knew what I really wanted to do. On my 21st birthday, I could become their legal guardian. Because at that time single mothers couldn’t adopt, the thing I could become was their legal guardian. And, I immediately took that step. My parents supported me wholeheartedly. If someone is to accept or love me, they must love me for me, my family, my dogs, my daughters ….

I wanted my life experiences to be a lesson for them and never sugar coated lives for them …

Honestly, it was not really difficult (reconciling work and motherhood). I was also very young and my parents were more parents to them (Chhaya and Pooja) than I was back then. My mother took care of their schooling. When they got into their teens and went out with their friends for parties, my dad would stay up all night waiting for them. I’ve always been their friend because I came back from filming and the girls had stories to tell me. I never hid anything … what was going on in my personal life. I wanted my life experiences to be a lesson for them and never sugar coated lives for them. They are doing great today and I’m so proud of them. My youngest used to fly for a few airlines and now she is based in Goa and runs her own furniture business. My oldest is in the pharmaceutical industry and she is in South Africa, married and settled there. We call him the big boss, one of the top executives … They chose their own careers and flourished and are my best friends. My oldest is about 11 years younger than me and my youngest is about 13-14 years younger than me.

Compassion, kindness and responsibility …

My mother has always worked with children and I think it was instilled in me. My father also helped a lot of our workers in the industry … I think it is very important that we teach our children about compassion, kindness and responsibility. Unfortunately, I don’t see this happening in our world. I raised my children to enjoy wildlife and help the needy.