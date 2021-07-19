All-New CHERRY FLAVOR Trailer Shows Demonic Hollywood Revenge Tale





At first glance, it can be hard to know what to do with Netflix’s limited series New cherry flavor. The opening moments of the new trailer conjure up images of haunting busts before laser-focused on an even more haunting Catherine Keener. And that’s when, although they were mostly still in the dark, they were at least willing to offer our attention. Catherine Keener in a fur coat, cradling a hairless kitten, offering to hurt someone for young Rosa Salazar. That’s reason enough to check out the first episode, at the very least. Things only get stranger, more frightening, more sinister, and more supernatural from there. The trailer goes from one disturbing concept to another. Demons circling in the shadows; cats feasting on the carcass of a coyote; a man set on fire apparently out of nowhere; the head of a scarecrow monster; and, again, Catherine Keener with blood flowing from her mouth. Okay, two episodes guaranteed. Netflix If you need a little more context before committing, Netflix’s press release includes the following summary: Lisa N. Nova (Rosa Salazar) arrives in LA determined to direct her first film. But when she trusts the wrong person and gets stabbed in the back, everything changes and a dream project turns into a nightmare. This particular nightmare has zombies, hired killers, supernatural kittens, and a mysterious tattoo artist who enjoys casting curses on people. And Lisas will have to discover some secrets of her own past to make it out alive. Netflix just completed the rollout of its horror movie trilogyFear street. And it already looks like he’s heading for the next frigid summer event.New cherry flavor seems to veer in the direction of David Lynch transposing the world of Hollywood on the notion of demonic. It all sounds pretty exciting, so we’ll tune in when it falls on august 13.

