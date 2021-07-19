Ayoshi Talukdar on the set of her first Bollywood movie Uma

Kajal Aggarwal is so warm and sweet. We talked a lot about Bengali food, Pilates, different training methods and movies.

Early morning call, intense filming, warm co-stars Ayoshi Talukdar has a great time shooting for Bolly Uma’s movie starring Kajal Aggarwal, Harsh Chhaya, Tinnu Anand, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma and Shriswara in Calcutta. In the film, she plays a very sensitive girl who cares a lot about her family. A candid conversation with Ayoshi, who had starred in films like Satyanweshi Byomkesh and the web show Eken Babu… What was your first reaction when you heard that you had landed a big role in Uma?

I was really delighted. I grew up watching Bollywood movies. I wasn’t initially aware of the story when I auditioned for the role of Pinkys, but later I was more than happy to know that the story revolves around Pinkys’ wedding. There is also an interesting role that I play that the audience will come to know about. As an actor, I have always aspired to do good roles and nothing better than doing it in a Bollywood film that caters to a wider audience. How did you prepare for the role? This being my first Bollywood film, I had to be very confident and particular about my Hindi. Since I’m the only person among the upcoming lead cast from Calcutta, I’ve had script reading sessions with the entire cast and the director through video calls. I have been in constant contact with the director and his team so that I know exactly what he expects from my character. Tell us about your character? Pinkys is a lovable character. A young girl who has graduated and really wants to continue her education. She is very sensitive and cares a lot about her family. She is a girl of today, responsible and ambitious, who wants to do something in her life. I’m sure there will be a lot of young girls related to Pinky. Did you take any diction lessons for this role? No. Since my school years I have had a lot of non-Bengali friends so I speak Hindi a lot. But yes, I read my lines to the director and asked for his approval each time. How is your shooting experience so far? It has been great so far. Honestly, I was very nervous working with such brilliant and experienced actors. I am so happily surprised to have so much warmth from everyone. The entire cast is really helpful and cooperative. The production team and directors are also very pleasant. I have a great time working and learning new things on set. It’s been a while since we started shooting the movies and it already feels like extended family.