Entertainment
Ayoshi Talukdar on the set of her first Bollywood movie Uma
Kajal Aggarwal is so warm and sweet. We talked a lot about Bengali food, Pilates, different training methods and movies.
Early morning call, intense filming, warm co-stars Ayoshi Talukdar has a great time shooting for Bolly Uma’s movie starring Kajal Aggarwal, Harsh Chhaya, Tinnu Anand, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma and Shriswara in Calcutta. In the film, she plays a very sensitive girl who cares a lot about her family. A candid conversation with Ayoshi, who had starred in films like Satyanweshi Byomkesh and the web show Eken Babu…
What was your first reaction when you heard that you had landed a big role in Uma?
I was really delighted. I grew up watching Bollywood movies. I wasn’t initially aware of the story when I auditioned for the role of Pinkys, but later I was more than happy to know that the story revolves around Pinkys’ wedding. There is also an interesting role that I play that the audience will come to know about. As an actor, I have always aspired to do good roles and nothing better than doing it in a Bollywood film that caters to a wider audience.
How did you prepare for the role?
This being my first Bollywood film, I had to be very confident and particular about my Hindi. Since I’m the only person among the upcoming lead cast from Calcutta, I’ve had script reading sessions with the entire cast and the director through video calls. I have been in constant contact with the director and his team so that I know exactly what he expects from my character.
Tell us about your character?
Pinkys is a lovable character. A young girl who has graduated and really wants to continue her education. She is very sensitive and cares a lot about her family. She is a girl of today, responsible and ambitious, who wants to do something in her life. I’m sure there will be a lot of young girls related to Pinky.
Did you take any diction lessons for this role?
No. Since my school years I have had a lot of non-Bengali friends so I speak Hindi a lot. But yes, I read my lines to the director and asked for his approval each time.
How is your shooting experience so far?
It has been great so far. Honestly, I was very nervous working with such brilliant and experienced actors. I am so happily surprised to have so much warmth from everyone. The entire cast is really helpful and cooperative. The production team and directors are also very pleasant. I have a great time working and learning new things on set. It’s been a while since we started shooting the movies and it already feels like extended family.
Kajal is a brilliant actor. I have seen a lot of his Bollywood and Southern films. She’s also such a cooperative co-actress. She portrays her character beautifully, so I learn a lot from watching her play. Most of my scenes are with her in the movie and she guided me to do them well.
How is Kajal in person?
Kajal is so warm and sweet. We talked a lot about Bengali food, Pilates, different training methods, movies I should watch to represent my character well, etc. Humble and so easy to talk to.
Any funny anecdotes from the set?
There’s this super entertaining little Kiaan boy on set playing my younger brother Bittu. He always does something or the other, making us all laugh. I bonded very well with him. He’s full of energy and it’s so much fun to be with him.
What would the team do after packing up?
Due to the Covid, we only repackage early. Most of the time, the team dines together at the hotel after packing. We start shooting quite early in the morning, hence the last minute preparations and discussions for the next day’s shoot.
What are your expectations vis-à-vis Uma?
This film is a slice of family drama. It’s a great story that can be watched by the whole family together. I’m pretty confident that people will relate to the story of the film and enjoy watching it.
What was it like working with director Tathagata Singha?
Tathagata-da is such a sorted director. This being his first film, he is extremely passionate about it. He’s pretty focused and clear with what he wants. As an actor, I really like the energy you get from him. He is very helpful and always there to guide. He is also an extraordinary storyteller. I learn a lot from him.
How is the working style of a Hindi film different from a Bengali project?
It’s quite similar to how we play in a Bengali movie but everything is more detailed. Like, the shooting schedule is quite longer than here, so every scene is shot meticulously and over time. They are also very picky about the look. Every little thing, from hair to shoes, is taken care of. At the end of the day, the medium doesn’t matter whether it’s Hindi or Bengali, we are always trying to give the audience the best product to watch and enjoy.
Tell us about your next Bengali films?
There are a few films that I start right after Uma. Just a three / four day gap and then I’m off to North Bengal to shoot a movie directed by Sayantan Ghosal with Sohamda, Bonny and Koushani. Along with that, I have two / three other Bengali films scheduled to be shot one after the other. I am also looking forward to them.
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/entertainment/ayoshi-talukdar-on-shooting-for-her-bollywood-debut-film-uma/cid/1823137
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]