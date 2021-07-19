From Leprechauns to Corn Puddin: all musical references to Schmigadoon!

Friday, Schimgadoon! an absurd and catchy musical comedy series has made its way to Apple TV +. Created by Five Paul and Ken daurio, Schmigadoon! is a love letter to the musicals of yesteryear, absolutely saturated with references to musicals from the golden age like Carousel and Oklahoma! Cecily strong and Keegan Michael Key play as Melissa and Josh, a medical couple whose romantic relationship falls apart when they accidentally fall into a magical world of musical theater from which they cannot escape.

There’s no Mean, Hamilton, or Dear Evan Hansen in this universe. Schimgadoon! is exclusively obsessed with your grandmothers favorite musicals, The sound of music at The man of music. Watch Schmigadoon! is to be transported into the choir of your high schools problematic production of The king and me. So, slip on those character shoes and start a chorus of red leather, yellow leather, as we were taking a trip down memory lane and breaking down how those golden age musicals overlap with their parody pastiche covers.

Episode 1

The central premise is based on Brigadoon (1954)

If you couldn’t tell from the title, Schmigadoon! is a modern parody of the musical Lerner and Loewes Golden Age Brigadoonmost famous for presenting the now classic jazz standard Almost like being in love. Brigadoon tells the story of two American tourists, Tommy and Jeff, who stumble upon the mysterious titular Scottish village, which appears just one day every 100 years.

Although the town of Schmigadoon is not in the Scottish Highlands, it seemingly appears out of nowhere and traps the two protagonists of the series in a mysterious musical village until they both find true love. (Sigh, if only it was that simple.) Brigadoon hasn’t been relaunched on Broadway since the 1980s, but those curious about the source material can check out the 1954 film adaptation with Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse, who is full of wonderful dance sequences, bagpipes and tons of tartan.

Schimgadoon! is Oklahoma!

Schmiiiiiiiiiiiiii-gadon! The opening number that describes Schmigadoon, where the sun shines July through June / and the air smells like a macaroon, is not, as Melissa suspects, an interpretation of Colonial Williamsburg, but rather a show of the title song of Oklahoma! (first created in 1943).

From the melody to the smiling and dancing chorus passing by the hyper-elongated first vowel, Schmigadoon parodies Oklahoma brilliantly, describing a specific place with great pride (Schmigadoon: where men are men and cows are cows) and presenting the original characters of the city (he does unspeakable things to pigs) with the same verve and joyful spirit as Rodgers and Hammerstein, often parodied. While Josh is certainly not in it, any fan of Golden Age music will stomp and repeat the final, repetitive chorus of schmiga, schmiga and sing the Schmigadoon spelling for days to come.

Aaron Tveits Danny Bailey is Billy Bigelow of Carousel (1945)

Perhaps the most striking parody of a beloved musical theater archetype, the Tony contestant. Aaron Tveits Danny Bailey is a direct send from Carousel leading man Billy Bigelowright to his carnival barker job and reputation as the town resident bad boy. In true musical theater fashion, the brooding, masculine, but incredibly non-threatening (see: cap, turtleneck, and high waisted pants) Danny Bailey falls in love with Melissa, but sings a delicious song and dance number on the way he’s destined to be a lifelong bachelor called You Cant Tame Me.

There are many more examples of men singing about how they refuse to fall in love with a girl in musical theater just for the sake of doing it, but thematically this particular song shares a lot. I will never get married from the 1960 musical Green willow. Stylistically, the songs’ soft-shoe vibe and dreamy yet upbeat tempo, along with the tacky choreography, have more in common with All i need is the girl from the years 1959 Gypsy.

The corn pudding is a real good Clambake from Carousel

An absurd song on a delicious dish, SchmigadoonCorn Pudding’s knee slap count is the closest to another gem to the aforementioned one Carousel: A real good Clambake. You put the corn in the pudding, put the pudding in the bowl. You put the bowl in the belly, because it’s good for the soul, sing the anonymous townspeople of Schmigadoon after Dove CameronWaitress Betsy McDonough asks Josh to order the city’s famous corn pudding dish.

In Carousel, the locals decide to open Act II by singing about how good their clambake was, naming all the delicious seafood they presumably ate during the intermission. Corn pudding is really of that ilk. It’s silly, silly, and completely irrelevant to the plot, but a tumultuous good time. Thought Shipoopi of The man of music, or Oom Pah Pah of Olivier ! for other examples with an absolutely unnecessary but undeniably flippant air.

The Leprechaun is Og of Rainbow Finians (1947)

At the end of the pilot episode, Martin runs appears naturally as a singing pixie explaining Schmigadoon’s magic (and curse) to Josh and Melissa. While you might assume there weren’t any Golden Age musicals featuring magical belted elves, you would be wrong. Lerner and Lowes 1947 musical Rainbow Finians is actually about a leprechaun named Og and his attempt to recover his stolen pot of gold.