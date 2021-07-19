Randeep Hooda: I don’t care about awards or recognition | Bollywood





Actor Randeep Hooda doesn’t crave recognition or rewards, instead he treats his work as contract work and focuses on what he can learn from his experiences. My job is like everyone else. I am in a contract professional with contract work. Every time you take on a contract job, you have to fill it out, he says, while talking about the approach he takes to his job. Outside of this job, there isn’t a lot of interaction with the so-called industry so to speak. I don’t want or care about rewards or recognition, adds the actor. So what does Hooda want? The process of my job, my involvement and my ability is to give as much as I can on this day, and more every day. We learn as we grow in experience and age, like any other human being, by acquiring a little more empathy, (becoming) understanding towards others, confesses the 44-year-old woman. For many, Bollywood is synonymous with glamor and glitter. But not for Hooda, whose Australian accent helped him land his big showbiz ticket in 2001 with Mira Nairs. Monsoon wedding. He says he never gave too much importance to fame, because very early in his career he realized that it was fleeting. What matters is your job, and fame is a by-product of that. One should not be too attentive to the by-product, but be attentive to the work in progress. It’s not glamorous work, at least for me, adds the actor, who suffered a setback from a series of flops following the initial success, before bouncing back into the game with Once upon a time in Mumbai in 2010. Hooda feels that while the pandemic may have drastically changed the world, it has also helped him regain a sense of normalcy in his life. There are a lot of things we cannot do openly. In this sense, masks in the COVID-19 era have helped us lead much more normal lives because in masks people do not recognize you, ironically Extraction (2020) star. After his big outing with Salman Khan in Radhe: your most wanted Bhai, hell will be seen in an action-packed web series, Inspector Avinash. I worked on these projects during the pandemic. So the work continues. Bhagwan bharose hi chalta hai sab, chalna padta hi hai, he shares.

