How to watch Jungle Cruise on Disney Plus

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed editors. The purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Since theaters reopened earlier this year, many summer blockbusters that were making their way to streaming services have also been scheduled for a big screen release. The lineup for 2021 has been stacked with incredible films such as A quiet place IIandBlack Widow, as well as future versions likeDuneand The matrix 4. Another movie slated for theatrical and streaming release? Disney’s next live-action adventure film, Jungle cruise.

Jungle cruise, which stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson as explorers traveling along the Amazon River, will premiere July 30 in theaters and on IMAX. You can also catch it the same day on Disney + with Disney + Premier Access.

Where can you streamJungle cruise when he comes out?

You can stream Jungle Cruise when it releases on Disney + via Premier Access. Premier Access allows subscribers to the streaming platform to access new or recently released movies for an additional one-time cost of $ 29.99. Disney + is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain , Switzerland, UK or US, the Disneys direct-to-consumer streaming platform is accessible from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, and more.

Disney + is home to films from Walt Disney Studios, Marvel movies and series, original Disney Channel series, Pixar films and short films, Star wars movies and series, and National Geographic titles. The platform also continuously publishes content, such asLuca, Raya and the last dragon, upcoming series like Obi wan kenobi, and more.

what Jungle cruise about?

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle cruise Will follow the story of Dr Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), explorers who set out on a journey down the Amazon River and through the surrounding jungle in an attempt to access a supposedly magical tree. The film is based on the Disneyland theme park walk of the same name, and also stars Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemmons, Edgar Ramrez, Paul Giamatti, and more.

Disney released two trailers that asked viewers to side with either Dr Lily Houghton or Skipper Franck, with Blunt and Johnson narrating the introductory reel for each. If the banter in the intros to the trailers and the movie footage in the trailers is anything to go on, Jungle cruise will allow Blunt and Johnson to develop their acting skills and play each other throughout the adventure. Blunt and Johnson are both Disney alumni, with Blunt having played Mary Poppins inMary Poppins Returns, and Johnson having voiced Maui in Moana.

How can you watch Jungle cruise?

To start watching Jungle cruise upon its release on July 30, you will be able to subscribe to disney + today starting at $ 7.99 or $ 79.99 for a one-year subscription. Consider investing in a package with Hulu or ESPN + to get the most out of your subscription, or even subscribe for a year to save a little extra money. Watch Jungle cruise, keep in mind that you will need to spend an additional $ 29.99 for Premier Disney + Access, which will allow you to watch the new movie as many times as you want as long as you are a Disney + subscriber.

Disney + is available on devices such as Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TVs, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS or Windows PC. If you’re worried about signing into the service, check out their list of supported devices.

In addition to all of its new content, Disney + is also home to classic movies like Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Robin Hood, A Life of Insects, and The princess and the Frog which you can watch on demand, as well as original Disney Channel shows and TV series like Sky High, Elena of Avalor, Kim Possible, and The owl house. They also have a lot of properties that you wouldn’t expect like Pixar shorts, The Wedding Princess, The Simpsons, Home Alone, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, Hamilton, and more.

Product experts fromRevisedhave all of your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviews onFacebook,Twitter andInstagram for the latest offers, reviews and more.

Prices were correct at the time of this article’s publication, but may change over time.