Theaters Blame Disney For Releasing ‘Black Widow’ In Theaters And Streaming

Temperatures are rising in the entertainment industry following week two of “Black Widow” in theaters.

The Marvel movie, which grossed $ 80 million nationally in its first weekend, the pandemic’s highest box office opening saw a significant drop in ticket sales over the weekend. recent.

Down 67%, “Black Widow” had the worst second weekend performance of any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, just behind “Spider-Man: Homecoming” which fell 62% from its debut of 117 million dollars and “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” which fell 62% from $ 76 million.

The slippage led to the National Association of Theater Owners speaking out against Disney’s decision to make the film available in theaters and through Disney Premier Access (a price of $ 30) on the same day. The studio announced last weekend that it had raked in $ 60 million from Disney + sales.

“Why has such a well-made, well-received and long-awaited film performed less well? The organization wrote in a long statement on Sunday. “Despite claims that this hasty pandemic-era release strategy has been a success for Disney and the concurrent release model, it demonstrates that an exclusive theatrical release means more revenue for all stakeholders at every cycle of the film’s life. “

The group, which represents more than 30,000 screens in 50 states, called “Black Widow” ticket sales a “staggering collapse in movie theater revenues for the second weekend.”

NATO’s concerns are not new, but come at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is resurfacing, even in heavily vaccinated areas. Some local governments have started to restore social distancing and masked safety measures.

The entertainment industry is in dire straits, with studios and theater operators at odds over how and when films should be released in theaters and through streaming services. Many studios have already said that these hybrid release models are only temporary precautions in the event of a pandemic and plan to release films exclusively in theaters in late summer and early fall.