Which Cannes films will go to the Oscars?

Has Cannes launched a crazy awards season? Spike leeDizzying impatience gives us some hope, but let’s be honest: there is Probably not one Parasite among this group of years. That’s not to say that the 2021 festival premieres weren’t, overall, among the most exciting in recent Cannes history or that there weren’t a few performances and filmmakers on the way. appointments. (Not listed here, as we’ve kept this listing for narrative features: Todd Haynes, including the famous documentary, The velvet metro, is likely to lead him to a long-deserved second appointment.)

This year, perhaps Oscar-related class mixes the familiar with the unexpected and flamboyant newcomers with the late veterans. Here are the first eight contenders that we see emerging from the Croisette.

Titanium

The Cannes awards ceremony had barely started when the president of the jury Spike Lee, responsible for announcing the first prize of the evening, by accident, prematurely read aloud the festivals jackpot winner: Titanium. But unlike the case of Moonlight, we feel this already emblematic gaff marks just the beginning of this cinematic rewards journey. (We forgive you, Spike!)

Of course, it will not be easy. As spectators gaze at the Palme d’Or following Parasites dazzling Oscar success, interest in Titanium inevitably, rapidly skyrocketed. But at the same time Bong Joon Hos masterpiece received universal praise, the mad rush led by Julia ducournau encountered a more confrontational response. Because her intensity of body horror has discouraged some critics and is unlikely to be to the liking of a good chunk of Academy voters, it is very possible. Titanium follows the path of recent Palme winners as Winter sleep and Dheepan, and does not make a dent in the Oscar race at all.

Times are changing, however. And if Titanium definitely ranks among the weirdest winners in Cannes, the fact that a jury including hometown favorites Lee and Maggie Gyllenhaal embraced her so well and that Ducournau is only the second woman director to win the prestigious Cannes honor, a sign that the wind is in the sails. With Parasite Neon distributor behind it, a clever campaign could upset conventional wisdom, just like Parasiteit is done. David Canfield

Renate Reinsve, The worst person in the world

Unlike the title of his film, Renate reinsve was named Best Actress at Cannes – a huge boost in profile for a performer who had mostly played scattered roles on television before her successful collaboration with Joachim Trier. (She was also seen in her previous movie Oslo, August 31.It was a well-deserved victory: Reinsve is the moving, magnetic, and deeply empathetic center of the beautiful Trier film, accurately interpreting a complex psychology with movie star appeal. We love to see Reinsve bring his victory in Cannes to the glory of the United States.

The problem is, it’s quite rare that the honor of Best Actress at Cannes translates into an Oscar nomination. Since 2006, only Returns Penlope cruz (who shared the Cannes award with his five co-stars) and Caroles Rooney mara did. (And even Mara was ultimately nominated for the Supporting Actress Oscar.) The worst person in the world Ultimately, maybe too small, too low to grab the Academy’s attention, but if the film can get a bit of heat in an international feature, Reinsve could be blown away by the surge. Either way, his performance cannot be missed. Richard lawson

The French dispatch

Wes andersonThe alleged love letter to journalists was well received by many in Cannes, but certainly not by all. The movie is hampered in actor categories by the fact that it’s an anthology of separate stories, so no actor is around for very long. But he seems a likely candidate in the technical categories; at the very least, the film is a marvel to behold, more intricate and busy and meticulously crafted than even Anderson’s other intricate, busy and meticulously crafted films.

This could ultimately land Anderson in the director’s conversation as well, or in the script. the French expeditionThe ornate verbiage and myriad intrigue digressions can prove alienating to Academy voters. We don’t see any Grand Budapest Hotelesque shot best here, although that of course depends on how the film is received in the US. It’s a French film, yes, but it’s really about Americans. Richard lawson

Asghar Farhadi, A hero

The Academy likes Asghar Farhadithe only director behind several Academy Award winners for Best International Picture over the past decade. His precise, tense, and emotionally charged moral dramas (including the 2011s A separation and 2018 Everyone knows) are regularly favorites with critics and the arthouse audience, and it returns with another success in A hero, which follows Farhadi’s playbook fairly transparently and on a par for the Cannes Grand Prix (roughly equivalent to the festival’s silver medal). Assuming Iran selects the film to represent it at the Oscars, it will be a serious contender in the international film category.

The question is whether Farhadi can finally step out of this category and gain wider recognition. The Academy has gone global in recent times, especially in its directing branch, which has led to (very surprising!) First-time directing nominations for international filmmakers like Denmarks. Thomas Vinterberg (last years Another round) and Polognes Pawe pawlikowski (years 2018 Cold War). Farhadi got a screenplay nomination in 2012 for A separation, but has never been recognized for its staging or in the best picture. Considering the trends of the Oscars, it’s starting to look late. David Canfield

Matt Damon, Still water

Reactions to Tom mccarthyThe latter were decidedly mixed at the festival. But we thought it was a fascinating film, a weird and unexpected and perhaps allegorical look at a Amanda knoxtype case that turns in intriguing directions. Matt damon could be seen, by some, as just making a good old boy smack like an unlucky Oklahoma thug. But he finds modulation in the character and skillfully anchors the film to its shaky, ambiguous ending. (And when did good old drag work at the Academy, really?)