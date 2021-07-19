Entertainment
Sexy Beasts on Netflix: a new dating show with a long cultural history
Falling in love with a deceptively appearing partner is a story as old as time. In folklore, it is a motif that crosses the hemispheres, illustrated in the Beauty and the Beast type tales, in which a woman forced to live with a beast falls in love with the animal, and later receives the happy surprise that the creature was a handsome prince all the way through. (The Aarne-Thompson Index, which folklorists use to categorize types of stories, classifies this popular plot as the number 425C.)
In Sexy Beasts, a dating series that premiered on Netflix on July 21, this vanity is interpreted literally and applied to every party: attendees go to straight dates with a gigantic amount of special effects makeup. They attempt to establish a romantic relationship without knowing the craniofacial characteristics of their romantic partners, except for the color of the eyes and, in some cases, the general appearance of the inside of the mouth. They must wear beastly skulls on these dates until their true face is unmasked, either because the contestant has been eliminated from the dating contest, or has won or picked a winner.
For no particular reason, the show’s main setting is Knebworth House, the great Hertfordshire estate that replaced Wayne Manor in the 1989 film version of Batman.
Prostheses are a marvel, the topography of the faces they obscure impossible to predict. Because each facepiece could only be used once, and because the company supplying the prostheses did not know which candidates would be dropped after the first date, the sculptors had to create three days of prosthetic shooting for each character. 148 individual pieces.
The sheer amount of prosthetics that weren’t used on this show and were fully fabricated was heartbreaking, said Kristyan Mallett, the prosthesis makeup designer whose company, KM Effects, turned contestants into field creatures. , stream and hell.
The cult of personality
The assumption behind many TV dating shows has not changed since the dawn of form: Personality is a better predictor of relationship compatibility than mutual admiration of physical attributes.
Viewers’ obsession with this type of blind date dates back to 1965, when a screen was erected between aspiring daters and dates available on The Dating Game. Simon Welton, the creator and showrunner of Sexy Beasts, is a student at this school.
It sounds awful, but I actually think it’s the personality that matters, Mr Welton said. When you start to age and degrade yourself, as if I were, all I have left is personality.
In the decades since The Dating Game launched, dating show contenders have become increasingly fanatical subscribers to such logic. Sexy Beasts daters seem to view visual input as a red herring at best, an obstacle to finding true love at worst. In the introductory interviews, they express their guilt that their attraction to others can be influenced in any way by physical appearance.
I hope I could fall in love with someone without knowing what they look like, but honestly, just knowing myself, I don’t know if I can, laments one Sexy Beasts attendee on the show.
The nobility of this aspiration is undisputed. Sacrificing the knowledge of a partner’s appearance, according to the reasoning, is a revealing act of an open and honorable mind.
But is love blind, as the title of the Netflixs 2020 dating show strongly suggests, the juggernaut Love Is Blind, in which 30 men and women spent 10 days chatting in various combinations while being sequestered individually in adjacent uterine-shaped pods that allowed them to hear but not see their interlocutors? (The couples were not allowed to see each other until a marriage proposal was made and accepted, after which the engaged couples were taken on a group vacation to Mexico and then forced to live for a month in the same Atlanta apartment complex as their other contestants who were also their potential former romantic partners, or former contestants for romantic partners, then had to plan their weddings and decide on camera if they should wrap up a legal union with the person they had become engaged to weeks earlier. dog wine.)
Or, if love is not blind, is blind love, at least, really nobler?
Fern Lulham, a radio host whose TEDx talk recounts her online dating experience as a blind woman, finds the idea absurd.
It sort of assumes that you would be so upset by someone’s appearance that nothing else would matter, Ms Lulham said. This idea that you’re going to see someone who’s gorgeous, who catches you completely off guard, and you don’t care about anything else.
Ms Lulham’s inability to see does not increase her ability to assess someone’s character or potential compatibility, she said, nor does it diminish her curiosity about her appearance.
People always say, it must be so great because you’re not superficial. It’s like, no, I’m still superficial. I hate to tell you, said Mrs. Lulham. Blindness, she said, is not like a magic pill that makes you not care about how your date looks.
Ms. Lulham uses techniques other than sight to assess physical characteristics. Taking someone’s arm to guide him, she said: You can tell very quickly if he has a nice, muscular arm, y-biceps, or not so much. Immediately, you know their physique, you know their morphology. Sometimes, she says, she gets impressions of people based on their conversation, but: As soon as I give them a hug or something, you organize these situations; when you’re blind you find ways around it, let’s just say that and then you go, oh you look nothing like i thought!
Assuming that physical attraction is irrelevant to those who cannot see does a disservice to blind people, Ms Lulham said. On the contrary, it makes us more foreign to everyone.
You are still you in all other aspects, other than the fact that you can’t see, she said. You would still have the same type, if you have a type. You would still like the same kind of person.
For what it’s worth, Mr. Weltons’ original idea for a prosthetic-based dating reality show required attendees to mask their identities as well. In his vision, which he called Mrs. Datefire, a man hoping to date a woman would first meet her wearing Mrs. Doubtfire-style prosthetics.
It was canned, he said, in part because human prostheses look more real on camera than they do with the naked eye in person, Mr Welton said, you may feel something wrong and in part because the men in the test images could not convincingly portray older women.
Shave the stakes
The implicit risk of any show that deprives contestants of the sight of their potential romance matches is disappointment when appearances come to light. In short: someone can be ugly.
This unspoken threat, combined with the high stakes of legal marriage, is what made Netflixs Love Is Blind perhaps the most captivating version of the blind date format.
While this show’s pairings may have seemed to viewers to be the result of a phenomenon similar to Stockholm Syndrome, they gave off a whiff of credibility. By the time they met onscreen, the contestants had spent several days doing nothing but convincing each other of the validity of their relationships. Reversing their decision immediately would not only force them to admit that they had deeply and seriously misunderstood each other, and forgo an all-expense-paid vacation to Mexico, it would also expose them to the sin of using the appearance to evaluate a potential partner. .
At least one participant of Sexy Beasts, a comely American who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid disclosing her identity before her episode aired, braced for what she assumed was the producers’ goal: to prove that unattractive people can have winning personalities. She thought, she said in an interview, that the nominees would be a mix of models and people who are not so models, as a tricky understatement for unattractive people. This was her second appearance on a dating show.
I was like, Oh my God. I’m going to pick someone, and they’re going to be hideous, and that will be the whole problem, the contestant said. People I wouldn’t normally go for, you know?
But the reality of Sexy Beasts is laid bare in its name. The show isn’t called Possibly Sexy Beasts or Sexy and the Beasts or A Mixed Bag of Beasts, including some sexy ones. To put it more specifically: many contestants in the first six episodes are role models / role models, aspiring models, a model and a former scientist, but models nonetheless.
The most inexplicable aspect of the show is the pretext for explaining why the people involved are competing for a date. Just because the potential lover they’ve been presented with isn’t necessarily a desirable partner, or an unusually good match, or whatever stands between them and a trip to Playa del Carmen. They appear to be participating in a bizarre scenario of hidden identity televised encounters as a form of penance. (In practical terms, cleverly brushed aside as they didn’t allow for good TV modeling ambitions may also have been a factor.)
The truest expression of the human drive in Sexy Beasts is neither the love-hungry competitors, nor even their apparent beliefs that they have to go this far to locate and deserve it.
This is the man who, his face entirely hidden by a latex foam beaver head covered in fur, calmly explains to the camera that he rates romantic partners based on the quality of their buttocks first, personality then.
