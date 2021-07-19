Sexy Beasts on Netflix: a new dating show with a long cultural history

Falling in love with a deceptively appearing partner is a story as old as time. In folklore, it is a motif that crosses the hemispheres, illustrated in the Beauty and the Beast type tales, in which a woman forced to live with a beast falls in love with the animal, and later receives the happy surprise that the creature was a handsome prince all the way through. (The Aarne-Thompson Index, which folklorists use to categorize types of stories, classifies this popular plot as the number 425C.)

In Sexy Beasts, a dating series that premiered on Netflix on July 21, this vanity is interpreted literally and applied to every party: attendees go to straight dates with a gigantic amount of special effects makeup. They attempt to establish a romantic relationship without knowing the craniofacial characteristics of their romantic partners, except for the color of the eyes and, in some cases, the general appearance of the inside of the mouth. They must wear beastly skulls on these dates until their true face is unmasked, either because the contestant has been eliminated from the dating contest, or has won or picked a winner.

For no particular reason, the show’s main setting is Knebworth House, the great Hertfordshire estate that replaced Wayne Manor in the 1989 film version of Batman.

Prostheses are a marvel, the topography of the faces they obscure impossible to predict. Because each facepiece could only be used once, and because the company supplying the prostheses did not know which candidates would be dropped after the first date, the sculptors had to create three days of prosthetic shooting for each character. 148 individual pieces.