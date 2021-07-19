Univision announces new leadership structure for entertainment, news and sports television networks group

Univision Announces Company-Wide Leadership Restructuring. (Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Getty Images



It was widely anticipated that Univision would eventually undergo major management changes as a result of the merger of Univision and Televisa. Today, the company just announced that – a restructuring of its entertainment, news and sports divisions to “accelerate growth” and cross-platform transformation.

The new structure marks another important step in Univisions’ transformation strategy and will further accelerate the ability of these divisions to optimize their offerings and deliver the best portfolio of networks and content, said Luis Silberwasser, President of Univision Television Group. Networks. We recognize that supporting our platforms with the best talent and structures is the key to unlocking innovative ideas and achieving superior results.

Silberwasser is one of two senior executives at Univision, Wade Davis, hired to lead the next era of growth in January, after finalizing the sale of a controlling stake in the company to the new investor group led by ForgeLight and Searchlight. The other is Pierluigi Gazzolo, who joined the company as President of Univision Communications Inc. and Director of Transformation.

During the restructuring, some executives were ousted, some promoted from within and others will arrive from Televisa.

Entertainment

Univision states that today’s changes in the entertainment division “reflect Univision’s goal of organizing its entertainment structure to separately focus on scripted and unscripted entertainment content and allow alignment with Televisa’s content creation operations in Mexico “.

Jessica rodrguez

Univision



Jessica Rodriguez, most recently President of Entertainment and Director of Marketing for Univision, has been promoted to Chief Brand and Impact Officer for Univision and for the combined company Televisa-Univision, subject to the closing of the transaction. In this new corporate role, Rodriguez’s responsibilities will include Creative Strategy and Branding, Marketing and Media Strategy, Talent Strategy and Knowledge, Research and Social Impact, Equity and L ‘inclusion.

Ignacio Meyer, who started at Univision in 2011, will be promoted EVP, Music and Non-Scripted Entertainment. He will continue to lead all development and production of unscripted content, including entertainment realities, daily variety shows, and key music awards events. In addition, a gossip show The fat and the skinny, one of Univisions’ oldest franchises, will now be part of the unscripted program portfolio overseen by Meyer.

Leonor Sotillo joins Univision as SVP of Scripted Strategy. Sotillo, who was SVP, Programming Strategy at Telemundo from 2005 to 2018 and was previously a telenovela producer and programming director at Venezuelas Radio Caracas Television, will oversee Univisions’ scripted entertainment strategy for Hispanic American audiences.

Elisa Segovia, who currently oversees content strategy and programming for the Univision, UniMs and Galavisin networks, will move to a new role as Senior Vice President, Creative Strategy and Outlook, under the new corporate brand, Creative Group and Rodrguez impact. Jorge Domnguez, senior vice president of creative services, will continue to oversee all creative design and production for physical arrays of networks in sports, news and entertainment, and Nathan Smith, vice president of Content Management, who oversees content management for linear and streaming, will join the operations and broadcast technology team.

Juan Carlos Rodrguez

Univision



Sports

In the sports division, Juan Carlos Rodrguez has been promoted to President of Global Sports Enterprises and will lead the future of sports for Univision and the combined Televisa-Univision company, subject to the closing of the transaction. In this new corporate role, Rodrguez will focus on the strategic acquisition and provision of key sports rights to Televisa-Univisions’ portfolio of streaming networks and services in the United States and Mexico and on building and launching businesses. sports related, including new categories such as partner management, sports betting, new events and activations. Olek Loewenstein has been promoted to president of sports content and will lead the production of all live games and sports events, off the shoulder programming and other sports-related properties for the linear and streaming portfolio in the United States and the United States. Mexico.

New

Univision ousts Daniel Coronell, president of the News division, who will be replaced by Leopoldo Gmez, former head of News at Televisa. Other promotions are detailed on Media Moves.

Business

Carlos Ferreiro will assume the role of CFO of Univision on October 1, 2021. He will retain this position for the merged company following the closing of the Televisa-Univision transaction. Until then, he will act as an advisor to the management team, which plans to integrate the two companies. Pilar Ramos is joining as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Univision and will assume the role of General Counsel for Televisa-Univision once the merger is complete. Jose Tomas joins Univision as Administrative Director, a newly created role. Previously, he led human resources and other strategic functions for companies such as General Motors, Anthem, Inc. and Burger King Corporation.

Flavia Vigio joins Univision as Executive Vice President of Communications. She will be responsible for all internal and external communications, advertising and public relations for Univision. With a long career in corporate communications, media relations and advertising, Vgio was most recently at WarnerMedia, where she was responsible for general consumer marketing and public relations for Latin America. Previously, she was Head of Communications at McDonalds Latin America.