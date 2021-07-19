Biz Markie’s acting career: streaming rapper movie, TV show appearances

Featured products are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

The passing of rap legend Biz Markie has garnered numerous tributes online from both former collaborators and admiring fans. Now fans are heading online to celebrate the artist’s film and television legacy as well.

In addition to buy and download the music of the late rapper, which is expected to see a massive increase in the charts next week, fans are sharing their favorite memories of her appearances on popular TV shows and movies.

3 good things about Biz Markie 1. We will always have his music

2. He taught children to make beats on Yo Gabba Gabba

3. He mopped the floor with Will Smith in the most uneven beatbox battle in recorded history for MEN IN BLACK II pic.twitter.com/TjGdHdcDqg – Jon DeHaan (@JonOnAString) July 17, 2021

While he appeared often as a performer – playing almost every major talk show and awards show – Markie also detailed some of his personal struggles on television, most notably in the first season of VH1. Celebrity club (the rapper won this season of the reality TV series, losing 40 pounds over eight episodes).

Markie was also a regular panelist on Hip-Hop Squares, and appeared in all of Wild n ‘out to the series at the beginning of August as Eve and Expressway. Here, we break down seven of Markie’s most famous acting roles, along with links to stream the shows and movies online.

1. Men in Black II

Markie made a memorable appearance in the 2002 film Will Smith / Tommy Lee Jones, Men in Black II, as a rapper postman who turns out to be – spoiler alert – a rapper extraterrestrial. You can stream the movie on Amazon right now to review the sci-fi hit and see Markie beatbox against Will Smith.



Buy:

Men in Black II

at

$ 3.99



2. Yo Gabba Gabba!

Markie was a recurring star of the children’s series Yo Gabba Gabba! which ran for four seasons on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2011 (although a few “unreleased” episodes later aired on Nick Jr. in 2015). Markie appears in a segment called “Biz’s Beat of the Day,” where the producer would create a beat that children could try to copy at home.

Although there is no way to broadcast Yo Gabba Gabba! online now, you can find his popular specials on DVD. This one, part of the Yo Gabba Gabba collector’s edition! The live-action series is on sale for just $ 7 on Amazon right now.



Buy:

Yo Gabba Gabba! deluxe edition

at

$ 7.36



3. Black-ish

So great to have @BizMarkie freestyle on our family !! Thank you East Coast !!!! #Blackish pic.twitter.com/6pVUaRvDKj – Miles Brown (@MilesBrown) May 11, 2017

One of Markie’s most memorable recent TV appearances was on the ABC series, Blackish. The rapper appeared in the season three finale as himself, delivering a fun freestyle rap about the importance of “family” to close the episode. Fans who want to watch Biz Markie on Blackish can do this by entering a 7-day free trial on Hulu and search for the episode titled “Sprinkles”.



Buy:

‘Black-ish’ stream

at

Hulu



4. In living color

Markie’s first appearances were in the hit comedy, In Living Color, where the rapper played Judy, Wanda’s “uglier sister” (played by Jamie Foxx). In Living Color is currently streaming on Philo; obtain a 7-day free trial for Philo here then continue your subscription to get over 60 live TV channels and on-demand content for only $ 25 per month. You can also just take the Philo free trial and cancel at any time.

Another way to watch all the seasons of In Living Color? You can buy the series on DVD via Amazon.



Buy:

Distribute “In bright colors”

at

Philo



5. Crank Yankers

Markie has often been heard as an announcer on Crank yankers, the Comedy Central series produced by Adam Carolla and Jimmy Kimmel. Take a 7-day free trial on Sling TV now to broadcast Crank yankers live online (check local listings for air times). Sling TV’s current offering gives you over 40 live TV channels (including Comedy Central) for only $ 10.

Don’t want to sign up for a streaming service? Watch Biz Markie on Crank yankers while purchasing individual episodes for streaming, or get it complete series on DVD via Amazon.



Buy:

Stream “Crank Yankers”

at

Sling



6. SpongeBob

A fan favorite episode of Sponge Bob SquarePants stars Markie voicing the character of “Kenny the Cat” (in the episode of the same name). You can stream the episode of Biz Markie from Spongebob and the whole Sponge Bob SquarePants series currently on Paramount +. Use this link to get a week of free streaming on Paramount + to catch up on the animated series. Your Paramount + subscription continues for only $ 4.99 per month after that.



Buy:

Stream “SpongeBob SquarePants”

at

Paramount +



7. Sharknado 2: the second

While it certainly didn’t earn him an award, Markie won fans over with a surprise appearance in the Sharknado after. The Harlem-born rapper aptly played a New York City pizza restaurant owner named Vinnie. As to whether Vinnie lives or dies against sharks? Well you can stream Sharknado 2 online on Hulu discover.



Buy:

Stream ‘Sharknade 2: The Second’

at

Hulu

