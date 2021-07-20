Q&A with former USC student and actor Miguel Angel Garcia Annenberg Media

Miguel Angel Garcia is an actor and 2020 USC School of Dramatic Arts alumnus. He starred in the Netflix movie Blue Miracle alongside Dennis Quaid, which premiered on May 27. The film is based on The real story from an orphanage in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which won a fishing competition in 2014. He is also slated to star in an upcoming pilot, Promised Land and an independent film, Die Like A Man written by the former student of the ‘USC Eric Nazarian.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Annenberg Media: How would you tell your personal story so far?

Miguel Angel Garcia: I’m from Westchester, New York, but my background is what really matters to me. I’m a Peruvian-Spanish actor my mothers from Peru [and] my fathers from Spain. So even though I grew up in New York City, I definitely grew up with these Latin and Hispanic values. My family and I have moved [to Spain] and that’s when I started to learn theater and explore myself and get away from the troubles of everyday life. I went back to New York then decided that I wanted [perform] for real. So I got into USC after a long time and that’s pretty much where I am now.

A M: In Blue Miracle, Garcia plays Moco, a lone wolf who is the newest and oldest member of the Omars orphanage. What was it like getting into the character in the movie?

MAG: When I first read the script, I did a lot of research. Finding all of this information really inspired the character just during my audition process. When I got the part, I dove even deeper. I really enjoy working with iconic images, which [professor] Stephanie Shroyer taught me at USC that I really love. I find images of real people and tried to draw inspiration from them in the body language, in the costumes, in the attitude – you can see so much from a real image. Not a shot from a movie or anything like that, of a real photographer who found someone on the street just being himself and experiencing life.

The cast of the Netflix movie, “Blue Miracle”. (Photo courtesy of Miguel Angel Garcia / Netflix).

A M: Blue Miracle was filmed in the Dominican Republic. What was the experience of being on the set?

MAG: It was truly a dream to be on set. It’s something I’ve wanted to do all my life and be there on set and think about how I was in that position felt like a dream I was about to wake up to. The experience in the Dominican Republic was second to none. I got to experience a different country and got to experience a different culture and the people there are so kind, open, fun and energetic, and it was amazing for me.

A M: Did you have a favorite memory while filming?

MAG: When we were all done packing we were spinning in that water tank … they didn’t really let us jump in the water tank because we were spinning but when we were done all the boys and I and a bunch of the cast and crew just jumped in the water tank to throw this little pool party. It was really nice to have a little fun at the end of such a tough shoot.

A M: What does it mean to you that your movie is distributed so widely on Netflix?

MAG: In fact, I got the call that [Blue Miracle] was going to Netflix during the winter, and I was really excited about it because they wanted to push it for a screen release. But I think that [streaming] reaches so many more people, especially around the world. [Blue Miracle] number one in Mexico, number one in Peru. I think he’s become number two in Brazil and number three in the United States, and all these other Latin American countries because it’s a Latinx story. it worked really well [internationally] so I don’t think we could have done those numbers if it was a US and Mexico release.

A M: What does Blue Miracle mean to you?

MAG: I love this story because it shows me that through love, persistence and hard work you can truly make your dreams come true. I think if you’re a kid or an adult it’s always a great reminder to have a good movie to tell you these things. For me, [it has] a very special place in my heart – it’s my first film, it’s an experience in a different country, it’s being with people who I think have become my family. And beyond that, it’s just a great story for kids and families. When I think about the next projects I want to do and what I mean not only as an actor, but as a human, [as a] person who wants to speak candidly about the latinx community, i appreciate what i say as a storyteller. I think this is a big step for me in terms of representing my community and I think about this film as I move forward on my next one [projects].

A M: What are your next projects ?

MAG: I just filmed the pilot [Promised Land], it’s an all Latinx cast [and] we shot in Atlanta, Georgia. And it was absolutely amazing. I mean, the cast and crew… I became a family instantly, it was like an adult summer vacation. And now I’m back, and I cross my fingers, I touch wood, it picks up.

I’m also filming an independent project that I’ve been working on for a year and a half that I’m absolutely in love with … called Die Like a Man. It’s about a 17 year old kid [who] decides to join gang life in Los Angeles and his journey with toxic masculinity and this [it] done to a person. I like it because its not your average gang [movie]… it just has to do with the human experience. Director Eric Nazarian also visited USC. Erics loves my older brother now. We have been talking for a year and a half. [The film] it’s really gritty, it’s really dirty, it’s right in front, it’s dark and it’s hardcore. And I really tried to work my ass to do this one right. I’ve spoken to people who have walked in and out of gang culture in and out of jail, touring Santa Monica and Venice and seeing gentrified areas versus non-gentrified areas, repeating, toning down accents and diving really deep biting into this role because it’s a passion project for me.

A M: What have you learned from the pandemic as an actor?

MAG: Personally, I like to meet people and understand their atmosphere. I have also taken many virtual courses throughout COVID to understand what casting directors are looking for. Every casting director is different, but I think the most important things are having a good lighting system, having a good backdrop and, if possible, having a real player in person with you. . I think it really changes things for me.

A M: What advice would you give to future USC actors?

MAG: I think it’s very helpful to stick to work and pay attention to what your teachers have to offer. You won’t like everyone you work with … and you won’t always understand the direction of people. You will be working with directors, producers and actors who sometimes cannot communicate their ideas. You must learn to navigate through these experiences.

I always tell people to make friends all over USC especially [in] the School of Cinematographic Arts, and try to get involved with the people who accompany you. You will find other people you really like and you will find other areas in which you are good. Personally, I don’t just want to do theater, I also want to be a producer, director and all those things.[which] I can learn through other people. In terms of action, [try] make strong choices, whether good or bad, because being safe is not the way to go, especially when trying to make a good first impression. And if you don’t make a good first impression, that’s okay, there are so many other casting directors or projects out there.