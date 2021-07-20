Bollywood Roundup: Taapsee Pannu, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, and more …

Taapsee shares ‘Day 1’ preview on the set of ‘Blurr’

Bombay– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu shared a preview of the first day of filming for her first production “Blurr” on Monday.

Taapsee shared a photo on Instagram. In the image, she is seen walking through a green space dressed in gray jogging pants, a long olive green shrug and combat boots. In the image, we can see her sporting a half bun.

“There is a certain calm in this place. # Day1 #Blurr, ”Taapsee wrote in the caption.

The film will be directed by director Ajay Bahl, best known for its 2019 release, “Section 375”.

“Blurr” is jointly written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl.

The film’s first look was unveiled on Thursday.

Kajol says it’s “like a party” to be back on set

Bombay– Actress Kajol took to Instagram and shared a photo that shows her getting ready for a shoot on set.

“The feeling of a set after so long is something else… it feels like a party! Kajol wrote on Instagram, sharing his excitement to be back on set.

In the photo, Kajol is seen sitting in a chair combing her hair and makeup, holding a mirror in her hands. The actress is seen wearing a black dress.

Kajol was last seen in the movie “Tribhanga”.

His future projects include the biopic “Sasi Lalitha”, in addition to “Velaiilla Pattadhari 3” and the untitled satire of Rajkumar Hirani opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 25 million Instafam

Bombay– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media on Monday to celebrate her Instagram family of 25 million people.

The actress shared a cartoon video of herself thanking her fans for their love. “25 million people. Thank you all for your love and support, ”Madhuri wrote.

Fans responded enthusiastically in the comments section.

“In the 90s, you were the idol of the whole nation. That 25 million is nothing, “commented one fan.

“Ma’am, I’m a huge fan of you and want to meet you,” another fan shared.

Noticing that the actress was using a cartoon filter for herself, another fan wrote: “You naturally look like a princess, you don’t need a filter.”

Madhuri is currently appearing as a judge on the dance reality show “Dance Deewane 3”. The actress is set to make her OTT debut with the upcoming thriller “Finding Anamika”. The series also includes Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.

Arshi Khan wants to learn wrestling with The Great Khali

Bombay– Actress Arshi Khan, who rose to popularity in “Bigg Boss”, is keen to learn wrestling with The Great Khali.

“Khali is my friend and he inspired me to learn wrestling. Soon I will start taking lessons with him and then get into the sport professionally. I’m excited and can’t wait to be there, ”Arshi said.

The actress, who has worked on TV shows like “Savitri Devi College & Hospital”, “Vish” and “Ishq Mein Marjawan”, will soon start filming for her upcoming reality TV show Swayamvar titled “Ayenge Tere Sajna. “.

About her wrestling projects, she adds: “After being an artist, I now also want to play sports. It will be like reaching another level of success. But that doesn’t mean I’m going to stop entertaining my audience. I will play and enjoy both arts. Right now I’m trying to adjust the two in my life.

Sunny Leone Finally Asked Her Husband To Wear Pink

Bombay– Sunny Leone finally asked her husband Daniel Weber to wear a pink shirt and she says he is handsome.

Sunny posted a photo on Instagram, where she is seen fixing Daniel’s hair. The actress is dressed in a white and powder pink off the shoulder dress while her husband looks dapper in a black suit paired with a pink shirt.

“Finally, Mr. Weber wore a pink shirt. Looks cool! @ dirrty99, ”Sunny wrote in the caption of the image.

Sunny has started shooting for her next movie “Shero”.

The actress shared a poster of the film on Instagram on Saturday. In the black and white photo, she is seen sitting in a car. On the poster is written: “Sarah Mike. Begins his journey … “

“Shero” is a psychological thriller. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Esha Deol: ‘Ek Duaa’ touched me most as a mother of two daughters

Bombay– Actress-turned-producer Eshal Deol Takhtani, who plays the central character of the upcoming “Ek Duaa”, shares what prompted her to don the producer cap for the film. The first look and trailer for the film was released on Monday.

“I wanted to make a film that not only entertains, but also informs and inspires change. When I heard the concept of ‘Ek Duaa’ it really touched me, and more so as a mother of two daughters. So I decided to extend my association with him as a producer rather than just being an actor, ”Esha said.

As the presence of female members behind the camera has increased in the film industry, Esha said this is a pretty empowering and positive shift towards gender equality.

“It’s encouraging to see how the number of women behind the scenes has grown not only in numbers but also in visibility in the industry, and I’m happy to be joining the bandwagon,” the actress said.

The movie “Ek Duaa” is released on Voot Select on July 26th. (IANS)