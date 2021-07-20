New trends: these are the 5 “worst” girlfriends in Bollywood movies, no one would like to go out in real life





Toxic relationships have been glorified in Bollywood movies. First the couple is shown to torture each other, then they reconcile and finally watching the sunset somewhere together becomes “The End” of the movie. At the same time, happy endings are different in real life. Bollywood boyfriends like ‘Kabir Singh’ are still targeted but there is less talk of toxic girlfriends. Here we are talking about some of those girlfriends, wives or fiancées, who have proven that if the partner is like that then they cannot live together.

‘Lord What Me Di Jodi’ Besides cheating on her husband, Tani (Anushka Sharma) is also Ehsan Farmosh. She falls in love with each other even after being a supportive and caring husband. Tanu from ‘Tanu marries Manu’ Tanu (Kangana Ranaut) stays together even after rejecting Manu and on the other hand, she also has a boyfriend. He is rude and selfish. Only he can say why Manu (R Madhavan) chose him both times. Ruchika from ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ Cheeku (Nushrat Bharucha) happens to be a struggling girlfriend. She interferes with her boyfriend’s privacy so he can find her ex on social media. She talks to her girlfriends behind her boyfriend’s back and lies about her best friend (boy). This thing makes Cheeku’s boyfriend uncomfortable. Natasha from ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ Friends even say to each other that even the enemy does not have a complaining girlfriend like Natasha (Kalki Kekalan). She blocks her fiancee’s bachelorette trip because she always suspects him when she sees him talking to another girl on a video call. Eventually, Kabir (Abhay Deol) breaks the engagement. The charisma of ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ Karishma gets angry with her boyfriend every time. She still threatens to leave him. She expects a lot from her boyfriend and instead of speaking like an adult she keeps breaking up because she knows she won’t let go of the relationship.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hindustannewshub.com/bollywood-movies-news/these-are-the-5-most-worst-girlfriends-of-bollywood-films-no-one-would-like-to-date-in-real-life/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos