Actor Wu Jing Wins Wolf Warriors Company Lawsuit, Receives $ 52,400 in Compensation





A poster for Wolf Warriors with Wu Jing Photo: CFP Wu Jing, who acted and directed a Chinese action film Wolf warrior, won a lawsuit against a company called Wolf warriors after accusing the company of infringing its rights. The company was ordered to apologize to Wu and pay compensation of 340,000 yuan ($ 52,400). Beijing’s No.4 Intermediate People’s Court dismissed the company’s appeal and upheld the initial verdict, The Paper reported. In addition to paying the compensation, the company must immediately stop producing, selling, and using any products and promotional materials that contain Wu’s image and name. Wu found out in June 2020 that the company was using photos of him on its betel nut products with promotional slogans like supporting Wu Jing. Wolf warriors without asking his permission. Wu sued the company for 1.12 million yuan in compensation and demanded that it remove the products containing his name and image. The company claimed that the photo they used was from the movie Kill Zone and said it had signed an agreement with the company that owned the copyright to the film. But the court ruled that did not mean that it was not necessary to get Wu’s permission. The lawsuit sparked the interest of Chinese netizens, and a related hashtag was viewed more than 200 million times Monday on Sina Weibo, a Chinese Twitter. Netizens supported Wus’ actions in defending his rights and urged the company to end his illegal behavior and take a lesson from it. As an actor who starred in several popular films such as Wolf warrior 1 and 2, as well as The Wandering Earth, Wu is well known in China. It is not the first time that he has been involved in litigation with companies for infringement of rights. In another case, Wu sued a Beijing beverage company that was also called Wolf warriors and was awarded compensation of 613,000 yuan.

