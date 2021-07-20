Who voices Bruce Chutback? Where do you know the actor from





Rick and Morty season 5, episode 5 presents Bruce Chutback, the new kid; here is the actor who plays the character and why his voice is so familiar.

WARNING: The following contains SPOILERS forRick and mortySeason 5, Episode 5, “Amortycan Grickfitti”. The voice of Bruce Chutback inRick and mortyIt probably sounds familiar: he’s played by a notable actor many would recognize in his other television roles.Rick and mortySeason 5, Episode 5, “Amortycan Grickfitti” follows the exploits of Morty and Summer as they attempt to befriend the mysterious newcomer to school: Bruce Chutback. After Morty invited the teenager, Morty and Summer made it their mission to put him on their side at all costs. The teens take Rick’s ship on a misguided ride, usurping various’ 80s pop culture tropes in the process. The Adult Swim animated series often features celebrities in notable guest roles, like Christina Hendricks playing Unity, or Susan Sarandon voicing family therapist Dr. Wong. Until now,Rick and mortySeason 5 was full of guest stars: Michelle Buteau, Kyle Mooney, Christina Ricci, and Keith David all appeared in action-packed Episode 4, while Steve Buscemi, Jennifer Coolidge, and Alison Brie appeared inRick and mortyepisode 3. Related: Rick and Morty Repeat Community Robert Downey Jr’s Joke With Same Point Rick and mortySeason 5, Episode 5 stars a notable guest star: Darren Criss as Bruce Chutback. While he doesn’t get a lot of lines, Bruce’s presence is a key part of the story, as gaining his approval is the primary motivation behind Morty and Summer’s actions. Chutback is new and exciting, which makes it a social target for Morty and Summer; However, as Episode 5’s post-credits scene reveals, Chutback has his own flaws.Joy. Criss is a longtime actor, musician and songwriter whose defining role was as Blaine Anderson inJoy. During Season 2, Blaine was introduced as a mentor to main character Kurt Hummel; However, Blaine resonated with fans, and eventually he and Kurt became one of the main couples on the show. It’s no wonder why: As Blaine, Criss was effortlessly cool, but also sweet and genuine. In many ways, quite the opposite ofRick and mortySeason 5 character Bruce Chutback, Blaine was likable because he was such a real kind, loving, and shameless character. AfterJoycompleted, Criss continued to work with Ryan Murphy (who createdJoy, as well as several other successful TV series). Crissprinted criticism in turn as serial killer Andrew Cunananin Murphy’sTe Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Most recently, Criss played the character of Raymond Ainsley in the Netflix miniseriesHollywood.Hush’s future is unclearRick and morty, but if Criss returns to reprise the character, audiences will see how he adjusted to the new school (and if Morty and Summer ultimately convinced him). Next: Rick & Morty: Why Episode 4 Is Secretly The Smartest Episode In Season 5 MCU theory: Agatha Harkness will be the next “Dark Avengers” recruit

