Iran’s kidnapping plot reveals paranoia

At first, Masih Alinejad did not believe the FBI The Iranian-born journalist and activist believed she was safe after her exile in 2009, even as government propaganda continued to spread. target her from afar. State television variously reported that she was a drug addict, accused her of being a spy for Western governments and claimed that she had been raped on a London Underground. His parents and siblings, who remained in their village in northern Iran, were repeatedly harassed, threatened with losing her job and tasked with luring Alinejad to neighboring Turkey for a family reunion, so officers can supposedly just talk to her, she told me last week. In 2018, Alinejad’s sister was forced to appear on prime-time television to say that the family were dishonored by Alinejad’s behavior; they denied it. After the show, her sobbing mother, illiterate and married at the age of fourteen, called Alinejad to tell her that the government had tried to involve her parents on the show as well. Stalin would have been proud, Alinejad told in an editorial in the Time, in 2018. Her brother, Alireza, warned her of a potential trap. In 2019 he was arrested and the following year he was condemned to eight years in prison, five for assembly and collusion for action against the security of the country, two for insulting the Iranian supreme leader and another year for propaganda against the regime, reported his lawyer. Amnesty International condemned the relentless persecution. Arresting the relatives of an activist in an attempt to intimidate and silence her is a despicable and cowardly move, a representative of the organization said. Alinejad’s brother remains in prison.

Even now, they are afraid of their own people, said journalist Masih Alinejad of the Iranian state. Photograph by Cole Wilson / NYT / Redux

Yet the FBI warning late last year hit Alinejad, who now has five million dollars. followers on Instagram, a million on his Facebook campaign against the compulsory wearing of the hijab, a quarter of a million on Twitter, and a show on the Persian-language service Voice of Americas as too bizarre even for the Islamic Republic. In September, FBI agents showed up at her Brooklyn home, where she lived with her husband and stepchildren, to report that they had uncovered an Iranian Secret Service plot to kidnap or kill her. My first reaction was to laugh. I was making a joke, she told me. I told them, I’m used to it. I received death threats on social media every day. The agents then revealed that private investigators, allegedly hired by an Iranian intelligence network, had been monitoring her closely for months. They showed her photographs officers had taken of her hourly trips, as well as photos of her family, friends, visitors, home and even cars in her neighborhood. When I saw my photos, they even took photos of my stepson, I was shocked. I have goosebumps. He’s fourteen, she said. She agreed to go to a shelter first, then another, then a third, over several months. It was the start of a series of traumas that included parting from her stepchildren, helping FBI agents set traps for the Iranian network, and the disappearance of her unsanitary houseplants.

On July 13, the Ministry of Justice disclosed the details of the pernicious caper. This is not some far-fetched movie plot, said FBI assistant director William F. Sweeney, Jr. We allege that a group, backed by the Iranian government, plotted to kidnap a state-based journalist -Unite here on our soil and forcibly send her back to Iran. Four Iranian intelligence agents, or active, led by Alireza Farahani, were accused with a plot to kidnap Alinejad to prevent him from continuing to mobilize public opinion in Iran and around the world to make changes to the regime’s laws and practices, according to the US announcement.

The Iranian kidnapping program, which appears to be the first high profile case in the United States, dated back to at least June 2020. According to the DOJ announcement, the plotters had identified travel routes between Alinejads, Alinejad’s home and a Brooklyn waterfront, sought out a service offering military-style speedboats. for the maritime evacuation of New York, and studied sea voyages from New York to Venezuela, which has close ties to the Islamic Republic. In a detailed email, Kiya Sadeghi, another of the four indicted Iranian intelligence operatives, even asked private investigators to take photos of the envelopes in Alinejad’s mailbox. Please be discreet as they are on the prowl, he wrote. Private investigators have learned they are looking for a missing person who failed to repay debt in Dubai. Last week, the FBI insisted it foiled the Iranian plan in the United States. Not under our watch, Sweeney said.

Ironically, the infamous plot only exposed the regime’s deep insecurities and paranoia, four decades after it overthrew the millennia-old Iranian monarchy. Even now they are afraid of their own people, Alinejad, the author of Wind in my hair: my fight for freedom in modern Iran, said. They can censor newspapers. They can arrest journalists. They can shut down any party, or any women’s rights organization. But they can’t do anything to the people who tell me how they are oppressed.

Not surprisingly, Iran’s foreign ministry has denied the US charges. This is not the first time the United States has resorted to such Hollywood scenarios, ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a local news agency. But Iran’s ambitious campaign to silence critics in distant places is far from over. The same Iranian intelligence network is also targeting Iranian-born activists living in Canada, Britain and the United Arab Emirates, the Justice Department said last week. The Islamic Republic has already succeeded in suppressing other dissidents abroad. In 2019, Iran lured Ruhollah Zam from his Paris exile to Iraq under false pretenses. Like Alinejad, Zam has used social media through Amad News, which he launched, and messaging platform Telegram to amplify public anger and activism, with messages and videos sent to him from there. interior of Iran. He won over one million subscribers on Telegram after posting videos of protests against deteriorating economic conditions in 2017. He believed he was safe as long as he was outside Iran. On his arrival in Iraq, Zam was kidnapped by agents of the Revolutionary Guards and returned to Tehran, where he was condemned of corruption on earth last year. He was hanged in the infamous Evin prison in December.

Alinejad was not the first American citizen to be targeted. Since the 1979 Revolution, dozens of Americans, as well as dual nationals, have been detained in Iran or by its proxies in Lebanon. Four are still tenuous in Tehran: businessman Siamak Namazi; his elderly father, Baquer Namazi; conservationist Morad Tahbaz; and businessman Emad Sharghi. Around the world, Iran is increasingly aggressive against exiles, foreign social media platforms and other governments. Thursday, Facebook ad that he had removed some two hundred accounts led by a group of Iranian hackers, known as the Tortoise shell, which targeted US military personnel and employees of major defense agencies. The activity had the hallmarks of a well-funded and persistent operation, while relying on relatively strong operational security measures to hide who is behind it, Facebook said.

Hackers have created sophisticated fake profiles often across multiple platforms in order to collect information, install malware, and trick targets into providing personal information. They claimed to be recruiters at US defense, aerospace, medical, travel and journalism companies, including CNN. One of the fake recruiting sites was modeled after the US Department of Labor’s job search website. They even created fake accounts for branches of the Trump Organization. Microsoft, LinkedIn and Alphabet have also reported detecting operations by the Iranian group on their sites; Twitter said it was investigating. Facebook’s investigation has traced some of the malware to Mahak Rayan Afraz, a Tehran IT company linked to the Revolutionary Guards.

The alleged kidnapping and hacking operations come at a difficult time for the Biden administration, which reopened diplomacy in the spring to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between the six major world powers and Iran. Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018. The negotiations in Vienna have stalled since their sixth round in June. Over the weekend, Iran announced that it would not participate again until after the inauguration of President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, the outright former head of the judiciary, and the handover that will bring him to power. accompanies, to early August.

U.S. officials fear that the next Iranian government will reject the deal currently on the table and try to start from scratch, which is unacceptable to the Biden administration. Tensions escalated over the weekend after Iran’s top negotiator Abbas Araghchi tweeted that the United States should not tie the nuclear deal to a prisoner swap. Iran, the United States and Britain could immediately exchange ten detainees, he said, without specifying the number of each nation or their identity. In the last major exchange, in January 2016, Iran freed five Americans and the United States dropped the charges against seven Iranians. State Department spokesman Ned Price blasted Iran’s delay as a scandalous effort to deflect responsibility for the diplomatic standoff. Archis’ commentary on an impending detainee exchange, he said, was just another cruel effort to raise hope in their families. He added that if Iran was genuinely interested in making a humanitarian gesture, it would simply release the detainees immediately. The administration is already facing calls from Republicans to halt negotiations altogether.

Meanwhile, Alinejad is still under police protection. On the night of the announcement in the United States, she tweeted a video of herself now back home, sitting by a window, with a police car, lights flashing, outside. The four Iranian intelligence agents indicted by the United States are still in Iran. The only person arrested was Nellie Bahadorifar, a woman of Iranian descent living in California. She has been charged with multiple counts of facilitating the conspiracy by providing access to the U.S. financial system, paying local investigators, and processing cash deposits of nearly half a million dollars on behalf of the network. of Iranian intelligence. The prospect of true justice seems elusive. The same is true of any respect for human rights by the Iranian regime.

