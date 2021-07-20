Bally names Chinese actor Johnny Huang as global brand ambassador





MILAN Signaling the growing importance of the Chinese market for Bally and for the luxury Industry as a whole, the Swiss company has named Chinese actor Johnny Huang as its new Global Brand Ambassador and is already planning a lot of activities with him for the rest of the year, which marks the 170th anniversary marks. the luxury house that has a strong footprint in China with 60 stores and a presence through a dedicated e-commerce site, as well as through a WeChat mini-program, Tmall and JD.com are capitalizing on Huang’s local and global appeal. The brand was acquired by the Chinese fashion and textile conglomerate Shandong Ruyi from JAB in 2018, for a reported amount of $ 700 million. More from WWD We are delighted that Huang is joining us as Ballynew brand ambassador. He’s a formidable actor, and his dynamic personality and modern sense of style fits perfectly with Bally’s pioneering spirit and cultural respect, said Nicolas Girotto, CEO of Bally. Bally revealed that Huang was the face of his fall 2021 ad campaign and confirmed that he would also appear in spring 2022 ad footage. For fall, Huang is pictured alongside model Zhao Jiali against a backdrop. pictorial wearing sporting goods from the brand’s Legacy Continua fall 2021 collection, which features accessories pairing leather with a logo canvas bearing the Ballys B monogram. The company also revealed that Huang, who has 20 million Weibo subscribers, will cut the ribbon from the Bally Hike pop-up, a temporary retail outpost that will bow next fall in Beijing. China World trade center. The pop-up will focus on the brand’s mountaineering DNA, featuring a dedicated capsule collection of hiking boots, clothing and accessories developed in collaboration with fashion stylist Robert Rabensteiner. Huang is also ready to support brands’ celebration of local festivities in China, such as Chinese Valentine’s Day, which Bally plans to scale up globally on social media, outdoor advertising, and programs. promotion Tmalls Heybox and All-Star. . The story continues It is a great honor to be chosen as the ambassador of the Ballys brand. This particular year is so special because it marks Ballys’ 170th birthday. A brand with such a rich heritage is sure to carry on the vitality of more than a century of continuous innovation and design, Huang said. The award-winning actor started his career in 2016 and rose to international fame in 2018 as one of the main protagonists of the action film Operation Red Sea. Huang received the award for Best Newcomer at the 13th Asian Film Awards and Best Actor in a Contemporary Chinese TV Series at the 24th Huading Awards. Huang’s appointment marks the first time that a Chinese personality will take on the role of global brand ambassador. Before Huang, Chinese actor Deng Lun was named Bally’s first male brand ambassador in Asia-Pacific in 2019, while in 2017, the luxury company chose actress Tang Yan as their spokesperson for Asia-Pacific. She designed a line of handbags for the brand in 2017. SEE ALSO: Bally celebrates 170th anniversary and showcases eco-friendly products Brands cut ties with Kris Wu over suspected predatory behavior Tiffany & Co. launches new Atlas X campaign with Global Ambassador Jackson Yee

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bally-taps-chinese-actor-johnny-010059616.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos