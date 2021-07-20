Entertainment
Jeff Bergman, voice over actor on playing Bugs Bunny in ‘Space Jam 2’
Bugs Bunny, Sylvester, Yosemite Sam, Yogi Bear, and Fred Flinstone all have one thing in common: Not only do they appear in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” but behind the scenes voiceover actor Jeff Bergman is responsible for the voices of all these characters.
Legendary voice actor, Bergman entered the booth as one of the voices of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd and Sylvester after the death of Mel Blanc in 1989.
Bergman talks about his career and the advice Blanc gave him when he started out in the industry.
What was it like going to the premiere and seeing it with an audience?
It was epic to walk into a theater with a few hundred people. In the theater there was Don Cheadle and of course the star, LeBron James and our wonderful director.
It was so weirdly surreal because you just didn’t think it was going to happen about three months ago. We didn’t think it would happen, but we were there with popcorn and snacks. It was so joyful and moving.
How do you remember animation and Bugs Bunny over the years?
You have to go back to the late sixties, the early seventies, when people had only had televisions in their homes for 15 years. Anything animated on TV would blow your mind.
I remember seeing Bugs Bunny in a Tang commercial and when I saw that I thought I was going to panic. I thought, ‘There’s Bugs Bunny coming out of a hole and he’s advertising Tang?’ It was this convergence of advertising, animation and color and it was amazing.
It was the first inspiring thing for me. There was also “The Flintstones”, and that was my jam growing up. When I heard Fred Flintstone say “Yabba, Dabba Doo” it was like air and it became an indelible part of my childhood. This movie brings it all back, because I can relive it through the movie.
When did you find out that you could do this for a living?
It was something I went wrong with as a kid, but because your voice is so high when you’re a boy, I don’t think I really sound like anyone. However, my parents thought it was slightly fun. When my family was finished, they would encourage me to pretend I was Richard Nixon. It wasn’t until high school that I started doing vocals that I maybe started doing it more.
I met Mel Blanc and it was like meeting the Jedi Master. He was at this motel when he was talking to the University of Pittsburgh, and I knocked on his door. It was late at night and I asked for three minutes of his time. He asked, “Are you Jewish or Italian? I told him I was Jewish and he invited me in.
He looked at me and he could see that I was not an academic. I didn’t want to go to school and wanted to perform, but he told me to stay in school and get a diploma. And he said, ‘If you ever go out in Los Angeles, look for me.’
It was a defining moment for me, and it changed the trajectory of my life. I got really passionate about what I wanted to do, which was to be a performer and a voice actor, and that’s when I got serious.
You have such a great dynamic with LeBron – what was it like recording during the pandemic?
I found out on March 4 that I was Bugs Bunny for the movie and a week later we went into lockdown. I started to upgrade my own home studio recording equipment. I asked a sound engineer from “Our Cartoon President” to work with me on the recording.
Everything was done on Zoom, but we all connected. There was a privacy we all had. Malcolm gave each line such context and it made it easy.
How does it feel to know that a new generation is going to be introduced to our favorite characters and that you are immortalized at this point in the film?
I didn’t figure it out until the trailer dropped on April 3 and saw people watching the trailer. That’s when it hit me. It’s for people growing up now, and we’re all a part of it. They were crying, laughing and watching the trailer.
There is a tribute to the first film. We’re going to see a party. We can see the universes of so many characters, “The Flintstones”, Yogi Bear and the Iron Giant, in the midst of this super cool story between LeBron and his son.
