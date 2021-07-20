Entertainment
“The Wire” actor alleges sexual abuse by journalist, who calls consensual contact
“The Wire” actor Gbenga Akinnagbe alleged in Brooklyn Criminal Court that a reporter sexually assaulted him twice while the scribe’s attorney insisted on Monday that the contact was part of a consensual relationship between the two.
Akinnagbe, who played Chris Partlow, the head of the murderous drug organization over three seasons of HBO’s acclaimed crime drama, alleged that Lola Adesioye grabbed his buttocks during two separate encounters in May. and June 2020, according to a criminal complaint.
Adesioye, a journalist whose work has appeared in outlets such as The Guardian and The New Statesman, was arrested on May 26, 2021 and charged with charges of forcible touching, sexual abuse and harassment, according to public records.
But Adesioye’s attorney, Robert Gottlieb, said on Monday they had evidence showing Adesioye and Akinnagbe were in a consensual relationship, including three filing cabinets filled with affectionate texts between the two since they met during the meeting. a party in 2019, as well as photos of them together.
“In that first binder, there are hundreds of text messages exchanged between them that make it very clear that you have two young people flirting with each other,” Gottlieb told The Post. “They were talking about snuggling up. … They talk about kisses.
The posts span three distinct eras, Gottlieb said: Before the first suspected case of sexual abuse, between the two alleged incidents and since the encounters.
To complicate matters, Adesioye moved into a Brooklyn apartment owned by Akinnagbe amid the alleged unwanted behavior, and worked on his behalf even after what Akinnagbe would later call abuse, Gottlieb said.
“After this last incident there were all the text messages that showed a continuation of their relationship, but now it’s clear that she feels hurt and abused by this man because during it all she is leaving her apartment in Manhattan and moving in. in an apartment that he owns and that she is now one of his neighbors, ”said the lawyer.
“They are on trips upstate and it was after he alleged that she had committed sex crimes against him,” he continued. “She worked for him 24/7. She was on call every second of every day on weekends, writing press releases for him.
Gottlieb said the relationship soured earlier this year when Adesioye fell behind on her rent at Akinnagbe and demanded that she be paid for her work.
They filed a dueling civil lawsuit against each other, with Adesioye demanding compensation for his work and Akinnagbe demanding a refund of rent.
Although the civil cases between the two were eventually settled, Akinnagbe went on to file criminal charges against Adesioye for the alleged sexual abuse, Gottlieb said.
“She demanded payment for the works and he demanded money on the overdue rent and they settled in and everyone thought the case was closed,” he said. “Shortly after the case was settled, the police knocked on the door.”
Adesioye has since moved out of the apartment, his lawyer said.
The criminal case was originally scheduled to go to trial on Monday, but was postponed until August 10 when prosecutors said they were not fully prepared, according to Gottlieb.
“I told them they shouldn’t contact me with any offer other than an outright dismissal,” prosecutors Gottlieb said. “The accusations are clearly false.
“I hope the district attorney will do the right thing and dismiss the case.”
An agent and manager publicly listed as representing Akinnagbe who appears this summer in a Shakespeare in the Park adaptation of “The Merry Wives of Windsor” did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did the district attorney’s office. from Brooklyn.
Additional reporting by Larry Celona
