Entertainment
From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor breaking up with husband to Halsey’s new album, this week on LGBT Entertainment | National | New
This week, discover Sara Ramrez who has divorced her husband for nine years, the next album from Halsey which deals with “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth” and the actress of In the Heights in the new film of Disney, Encanto.
Sara Ramrez separates from her husband
Sara Ramrez, who many may know from the hugely popular Grays Anatomy series, has announced that they have just been separated from their husbands for nine years.
Ramrez took to Instagram to reveal the news to their subscribers.
Ramrez wrote, Ryan and I are no longer together. We remain loving and supportive in how we choose to forge our new individual paths. Thank you for keeping space around our choices and respecting the privacy of our families as we navigate this process on our own terms. In the meantime, here is an invitation to focus your energies and attention on learning, donating and / or improving the work of these organizations below. Blessings to all!
They also urged fans and followers to take it upon themselves to help out certain organizations, at the bottom of the post.
They posted the links and names of some LGBT organizations, trying to get people to donate and help.
Halsey reveals new album cover
The cover of Halsey’s new album for “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power”. Image via Instagram.
If you are a Halsey fan then get ready for some new tunes.
Pregnant icon posted on it Instagram the release date of his new album If I Cant Have Love, I Want Power, which will be released on August 27.
Halsey wrote: This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover conveys the feeling of my trip over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Virgin and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a recipient and gift to my child are two concepts that can coexist peacefully and powerfully.
You can also watch the singer walk around the Met on her Youtube channel where she admires not only her own work, but the work of others in the museum.
The 26-year-old isn’t afraid to talk about her struggles as a mother. Her last album contained anecdotes about her three miscarriages.
This next album will be his fourth album.
While some might find the cover explicit, Halsey wrote: This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful to admire. We still have a long way to go to eradicate social stigma around the body and breastfeeding. Hope this can be a step in the right direction! according to Pride.
Stephanie Beatriz to star in Disneys Encanto
Stéphanie Béatriz. Photo via Facebook.
Bisexual In the Heights star Stephanie Beatriz is set to star in upcoming new Disney film Encanto.
Beatriz posted a little preview of the movie on her Instagram, where she showed a small trailer for the film.
She wrote, You are invited to the exceptional, fantastic and magical Casa Madrigal. Watch the new #Disneys #Encanto trailer now! I play Mirabel in ENCANTO and it’s a dream come true, a wish my heart made as soon as it knew what the dreams and wishes were. I’m Colombian on my father’s side, and playing this role fills me with immense pride. Can’t wait to see the movie in November!
The film follows a magical family in Colombia called the Madrigals. Each member of the family has different powers.
Encanto will be released on November 24, by then Disney fans will have to settle for trailers. The first trailer you can find on Disneys Youtube channel.
