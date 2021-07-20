Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks 3’ lands at Liongate – The Hollywood Reporter





Lionsgate reclaims global rights from Kevin Smith Clerk 3, the long-running sequel to the cult indie film classic. Smith wrote the screenplay and will direct, with all of the major cast returning, including Jeff Anderson as Randal, Brian O’Halloran as Dante, Jay Mewes as Jay, Smith as Silent Bob and Rosario Dawson. as Becky. Clerk 3 is in pre-production in New Jersey and will begin production in August, with Liz Destro and Jordan Monsanto in production. In Clerk 3, Randal enlists his colleagues Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob following a massive heart attack to make a film immortalizing his life in the convenience store that started it all. “There is a Tao saying that goes something like ‘To be great is to continue. To continue is to go far. To go far is to come back. Thanks to Lionsgate, we can get back to where it all started with almost the entire cast that started it all, ”Smith said in a statement. Smith’s escape movie, Clerk, was released in 1994. The sequel, Clerk 2, arrived in theaters in 2006 and grossed $ 24 million in the United States Finding Funding For Clerk 3 has taken years and for the first time the final sequel will be shot entirely in New Jersey. “The Clerk movies are audience favorites and many Kevin movies like Dogma, Red State, and the Jay and Silent Bob reboot are a beloved part of our library that continues to delight devoted Kevin fans. We are delighted to present the next chapter of the Clerk saga for moviegoers around the world, ”said Eda Kowan, executive vice president of acquisitions and co-productions for Lionsgate, in a statement. Kowan acquired the project and will oversee the film for Lionsgate. Kowan, Grace Duplissea and Kaycee Holcomb negotiated the deal for Lionsgate. Sloss Law’s Destro and Jackie Eckhouse negotiated the deal on behalf of Smith and the producers.

