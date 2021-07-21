Entertainment
Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault in California | Culture & Leisure
LOS ANGELES (AP) Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom to four counts of rape and seven more counts of sexual assault.
Sheriff’s deputies brought the convicted rapist, 69, to court in a wheelchair. He was wearing a brown prison jumpsuit and a face mask. Lawyer Mark Werksman pleaded for the disgraced movie mogul a day after Weinstein was extradited to California from New York City, where he was serving a 23-year prison sentence.
Weinstein only spoke to thank Judge Sergio Tapia, who wished him good luck at the end of the hearing.
He is now awaiting a second trial on a second rib, and the possibility of another long sentence.
Weinstein’s indictment involves five women in incidents spanning 2004-2013. Most are said to have taken place in hotels in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles where New York-based Weinstein is reportedly headquartered for Hollywood companies. Some took place during Oscar week, when his films were eternal contenders before the #MeToo movement brought him down.
He pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape, four counts of forced oral copulation, two counts of forcible sexual assault and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, all of which could carry a penalty. 140 years old.
Werksman told the judge he was filing documents asking for three of the charges to be dismissed, saying they were out of time.
They’re baseless, they’re a long, long time ago, they’re not substantiated, Werksman said of the charges after the hearing. We are convinced that if we have a fair trial he will be acquitted.
The women were not identified in the indictment.
Lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents two of them, said the age of the incidents was not a factor in their veracity.
Allegations of sexual assault and rape take a long time to be reported, so the idea that they may not have been disclosed to a law enforcement officer for many years does not mean that ‘they are not credible, Allred said.
The terms of Weinstein’s extradition require his trial to begin in November. Werksman said Weinstein has not yet waived this right. But it would be unusual for the trial to start so quickly. Weinstein returns to court for a hearing on the motions next week.
A New York jury found Weinstein guilty of raping an aspiring actress in 2013 in a Manhattan hotel room and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 in her apartment of Manhattan.
He is appealing this conviction, seeking a new trial. Weinstein claims his innocence and maintains that all sexual activity was consensual.
Los Angeles prosecutors first indicted Weinstein in January 2020, just as jury selection began in the New York case.
More charges were added later in the year and in March he was indicted by an LA County grand jury. That indictment was unsealed by the judge on Wednesday, but the allegations it contains are essentially identical to those already exposed in previous criminal complaints.
The pandemic and procedural delays meant Weinstein’s extradition took more than a year. His lawyers cited his declining health as they sought to keep him in a state prison near Buffalo, New York, until jury selection begins at the Los Angeles trial.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Werksman requested a health examination of Weinstein. He said outside of court that he was particularly concerned about Weinstein’s vision.
He is going blind in one eye, the lawyer said.
Once a major powerhouse in Hollywood with his brother Bob and their film companies Miramax and The Weinstein Co., Harvey Weinstein would be considered the archivillain of the #MeToo movement as of late 2017, when stories of women were published. in the New York Times and The New Yorker. He will be arrested in New York seven months later.
Rumors of Weinstein’s behavior have circulated in film industry circles for decades, but he has silenced many accusers with awards, nondisclosure deals, and fears he could crush their careers.
“Anyone who abuses their power and influence to attack others will be brought to justice,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascn said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Los Angeles accusations came from a task force formed to tackle sexual misconduct in Hollywood as #MeToo gained momentum.
Weinstein and porn artist Ron Jeremy are among the few indicted by the team, which declined to prosecute more than 20 famous men because the allegations against them were too old or could not be substantiated.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
