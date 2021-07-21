Zack Snyder’s Stone Quarry Productions signs landmark Netflix deal – the Hollywood reporter

The Stone Quarry Productions, a banner run by filmmaker Zack Snyder, production partner Deborah Snyder and executive Wesley Coller, has signed a first look deal with Netflix.

The two-year deal anchors the production team to the streamer they made for Army of the dead, a zombie-busting movie that is among the most watched movies released by digital society. And it comes just weeks after Snyder sets up his next film, a sci-fi adventure tale. Rebel moon. The latter falls under the new deal.

“My goal and my hope is to bring as much quality content as possible and to do it on a giant scale,” said Zack Snyder. Hollywood journalist, bursting with energy. “Big projects and big movies.”

The company previously had an agreement with Warner Bros., the studio for which Snyder guided, as a director or producer, most of the DC superhero offerings in the modern era of comic book movies (except from the films of Christopher Nolan Batman). That deal ended in 2019 and the duo spent time thinking about who they wanted to marry.

“For us it was so important to find a partnership based on mutual respect,” says Deborah Snyder. “The creative process works best when everyone trusts each other and you can take risks and be creative. For us, we don’t usually play it safe. The content we create is a little more daring. And I think it’s important to have a good partnership and to get along.

She adds, “And Netflix has given us a lot of freedom. But they also embraced the idea of ​​trying new things and not necessarily waiting for success before moving forward.

Behind the scenes of Army of the dead illustrated this feeling. Even before the film’s release in May, Netflix and the Snyders were in production on a German-made prequel, titled Army of thievess, and an anime spin-off. The prequel is on track for a fall release while the anime is set to debut in the spring of 2022.

“A consumer is not going to wait two more years and that’s exciting,” notes Deborah Snyder. “I give them a lot of credit for developing this partnership and this trust. “

The deal allows the Snyders to work with Netflix film director Scott Stuber, who oversaw Snyder’s feature debut, Dawn of the Dead, in his role as Vice-President of Universal. He also helped bring Army to the streamer.

“I have known Zack and Deb for years and have been fortunate enough to be a part of Dawn of the Dead, his first film, ”adds Stuber in a press release. “Since then, I have had the privilege of seeing his career evolve and of seeing the impact of his work evolve. See him go back to his roots with Army of the dead, which is now one of our most popular movies, and let’s build a world out of those characters with the next one Army of thieves and the animated series, it’s amazing to see. We’ve only scratched the surface of what’s yet to come and create with Zack, Deb, Wes and everyone at Stone Quarry.

Yes, Snyder will spend more time in the Army-verse. On the Record is a sequel he’s developing with debut film co-writer Shay Hatten, something he’ll address after Rebel moon.

And Moon, which hopes to go into production in early 2022, is also being envisioned as something that can kick off sequels and series. Between these two original properties, Stone Quarry has a lot of material to work with. (Moon is produced with Eric Newman’s company Grand Electric.)

But that’s not all. Among the projects in development is an action vehicle for Damon Caro – Snyder’s second unit director and stunt coordinator on numerous films – who would make his debut at the helm.

While the company hasn’t given up on working with established intellectual property, especially in the comic book arena, some of Snyder’s greatest successes, the duo feel refreshed with original ideas.

“Zack is really good at building the world,” says Deborah Snyder. “We’ve been doing this with the comics for so long that doing something original is the ultimate challenge and we’re up for it.”

The Netflix deal is another feather in Snyder’s cap for 2021. The year began with the March release of Zack Snyder Justice League, the version restored by the director of the much-maligned 2017 Justice League film which was an amalgamation of his work and that of Joss Whedon. The banging opening generated a lot of buzz as the recent international DVD and Blu-ray release saw the film peak in sales in several countries, including France and Brazil.

And on Tuesday, when Netflix released its quarterly results, the company revealed that 75 million member accounts worldwide were logged in for Snyder’s. Army in its first four weeks of release. (Netflix’s viewing metric counts two minutes of watching a series or movie – long enough to show “the choice was intentional,” as the streamer puts it – as a view.) be more than the streamer’s initial projection of 72 million.

Snyder is replaced by CAA and Warren Dern of Sloan Offer. Stone Quarry is replaced by CAA.