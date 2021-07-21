Alderman wants to lift Chicago sports betting ban

The Cubs have entered into a $ 100 million partnership with DraftKings that could pave the best way for Wrigley Subject to deal with the main stadium sportsbook of Main League Baseball. However, this will only happen if the Metropolis Council lifts the ban on sports betting in Chicago.

This is exactly what an influential alderman wants to do.

At the Wednesday city council meeting, Ald. Walter Burnett (twenty-seventh), whose booming Close to West Facet neighborhood consists of the United Heart, has launched an ordinance that could raise Chicago’s home ban on sports betting and set parameters for that the city submits these licenses and becomes profitable from it.

Under the plan, sports betting may be permitted at both Wrigley Subject, Assured Fee Subject, Soldier Subject, United Heart and Wintrust Area or in a permanent building or construction within a five-block radius. houses of these stadiums.

Sports betting would even be allowed in cross-line betting services and at an online Chicago casino, which was licensed by the Illinois Basic Meeting, but is years away from being built.

No more than 15 betting kiosks or windows can be allowed at each location, except that bettors can even buy food and drink.

No one under the age of 21 may be allowed to place a bet. Sports betting may be banned from midnight to 10 am, Monday to Thursday; Friday midnight to Saturday 9:00 am; and from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The city would submit two types of sports betting licenses: major and secondary. Major sport activity licenses would start at $ 50,000 per year and cost $ 25,000 for annual renewal. Secondary sport activity licenses would start at $ 10,000, with an annual renewal payment of $ 5,000.

Burnett brazenly acknowledged that his ordinance is more likely to spark a heated debate about the pros and cons of sports betting and the risk that the sanction of sports betting may somehow encourage Chicagoans. who can least afford it to explode their wages.

However, Burnett said the cold and labored reality is that sports betting has already been legalized by the state.

Wrigley and United Heart have each talked about finding a place for him. So this order needs to be made to make sure that happens. Well, see where Council wants to go with it, said Burnett, chairman of the city councils committee on pedestrian and visitor safety at the site.

In my neighborhood he will deliver additional people to United Heart. They could spend more money. It helps with the gross sales tax plus the fun these guys pay. So there may be some advantages. There are additional benefits for the state, but there are ancillary benefits for the city.

What about the withdrawal?

The only downside may be that people who do it anyway could get hooked on it, he said.

However, I can take you to every workplace on this. [City Hall] to build. All people making places, swimming pools and all kinds of different questions with reference to sports activities [betting]. And a lot of people are betting sports on their phones, Burnett said.

It is a dialogue that we will have as soon as we start it. I just bring it to the office for all of us to discuss.



Fans gather in April 2019 at Gallagher Manner, the plaza next to the west side of Wrigley Subject. The Cubs and DraftKings have mentioned that they could add a sports betting operation and a complicated restaurant to the current construction or development of a brand new facility near Wrigley. However, they want the Chicago Metropolis Council to allow sports betting in the city. Getty Images

Developing a brand new building or renovating an existing one would require a change in the deliberate growth that paved the best way for the Cubs to renovate Wrigley and develop the land around it. The same is true for sports betting in any form, since gambling is prohibited in Chicago.

Ald. Tom Tunney (forty-fourth), whose parish includes Wrigley, acknowledged that sports betting is a reality across the country and, more recently, in Illinois and that somehow his entry into main league sports and all stadiums.

But when the Cubs and DraftKings set out to build an independent betting house on the Wrigley campus, the alderman said he would demand neighborhood protections, simply because he has every different step next to it. the best way.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she could also insist on strict restrictions on sports betting.

We weren’t going to rock our neighborhoods to the Las Vegas Strip, the mayor said.

Cubs spokesman Julian Inexperienced said the partners are hoping to build a billion-dollar addition to the Wrigley campus that could be an attraction in itself year round, Inexperienced said.

DraftKings says this could be their biggest sportsbook in the country with an option of food and drink and betting. During the winter months, you could have the Super Bowl. You have the madness of March. Having a facility where teams might wish to be available and watch the Super Bowl or March Insanity is something we can accommodate. Now we have always had the goal of continuing to develop Gallagher Manner and exercise all year round in the stadium, said Inexperienced.

The place? We don’t know but. This can be mentioned with the city. … Now we have a tower where our entry workplace is. There is also the house which was part of the deliberate growth near Sheffield and Addison. The members of DraftKings were once there… Now we don’t have anything there on that mini-triangle plot. We could take a look at the choices on the working tower or there.

Licensed sports betting was started in Illinois as part of a major bill signed by Governor JB Pritzker two years ago. All 10 state casinos have launched sports betting, as have two racetracks. Because it exists, Chicago bettors have to go to some sort of physical location outside of town to place a bet or sign up for a mobile betting service.

Massive arenas like Wrigley and Soldier Subject, with capacities over 17,000, can ask the Illinois Gaming Board to open books, but none have at this point.

Meanwhile, thousands of Chicagoans are already placing bets on their phones with licensed mobile game operators or whatever. Illinois punters have wagered over $ 4.6 billion on sports activities as the first allowed bet was placed in March 2020. Black market bets are still considered to be close to that value as well.