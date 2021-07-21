Robin Williams: Remembering him on what would have been his 70th birthday





Remembering Robin Williams Remembering Robin Williams Williams first rose to fame with Pam Dawber on the sitcom “Mork & Mindy” in September 1978. Remembering Robin Williams Williams attends Robin Williams’ opening night on April 11, 1979, at Studio 54 in New York City. Remembering Robin Williams This 1982 archive photo originally posted by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Williams as TS Garp from the movie “The World According to Garp”. Remembering Robin Williams Williams and his first wife, Valerie Velardi, join a large number of photographers crammed into singer Paul Simon’s apartment to celebrate Simon’s marriage to actress Carrie Fisher in New York City on August 16, 1983. Remembering Robin Williams Williams, center, takes time to rehearse on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” with actors Eddie Murphy, left, and Joe Piscopo on February 10, 1984. Williams would appear as a guest host on the show. Remembering Robin Williams Robin Williams was honored on the 2014 Emmy telecast with a tribute led by friend Billy Crystal, who hosted the “Comic Relief” benefits with Williams and Whoopi Goldberg (seen here in 1986). Remembering Robin Williams Williams enjoys music through headphones in a scene from the 1987 movie “Good Morning, Vietnam”. Remembering Robin Williams Williams portrayed a teacher in the 1989 film “Dead Poets Society”, one of his first mostly dramatic roles. Remembering Robin Williams Williams went to great lengths to stay with her children in the 1993 film “Mrs. Doubtfire”. Remembering Robin Williams From left to right, Bonnie Hunt, Bradley Pierce, Kirsten Dunst and Williams stand in a scene from the 1995 movie “Jumanji”. Remembering Robin Williams Comedians and co-hosts, left to right, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg and Williams sing and dance the 1940s opening number of “Comic Relief VII” on November 11, 1995 in Los Angeles. Remembering Robin Williams Jay Leno laughs as Williams jokes during a recording of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” on November 13, 1995, at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Remembering Robin Williams Williams and Nathan Lane starred in the movie “The Birdcage” in 1996. Remembering Robin Williams Williams visits a sick child in a scene from the 1998 movie “Patch Adams”. Remembering Robin Williams Williams and his wife, Marsha, pose for photographers with their daughter, Zelda, as they arrive at the “Patch Adams” movie premiere in December 1998 in New York City. Remembering Robin Williams Williams wears a clown nose as he places his hands in concrete at a ceremony outside Mann’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood in 1998. In the critically acclaimed “Patch Adams,” he played a doctor who used humor to help heal his patients Remembering Robin Williams Actor-writers Matt Damon, left, and Ben Affleck, right, pose with Williams, holding the Oscars they won for “Good Will Hunting” at the 70th Annual Academy Awards in 1998. Damon and Affleck have Won the award for best original screenplay, and Williams won for best supporting actor. Remembering Robin Williams Williams donates blood at the Irwin Memorial Blood Center in San Francisco on September 11, 2001. Remembering Robin Williams US Postal Service team rider Lance Armstrong rides with Williams during a workout on a rest day of the 89th Tour de France cycling race at Vaison La Romaine on July 22, 2002. Remembering Robin Williams Williams plays Rainbow Randolph in the 2002 dark comedy “Death to Smoochy”. Remembering Robin Williams Williams and Oscar host Billy Crystal performed at the 76th Academy Awards in 2004. Remembering Robin Williams Williams poses for photos with U.S. soldiers at the main U.S. Base in Bagram, Afghanistan, December 16, 2004. Remembering Robin Williams Williams in “License to Wed” in 2007 Remembering Robin Williams Williams and Susan Schneider arrive at the premiere of “World’s Greatest Dad” in Los Angeles on August 13, 2009. Remembering Robin Williams Williams at the “Happy Feet Two” preview party at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London on November 20, 2011. Remembering Robin Williams Williams poses for photos in Sydney, Australia on December 5, 2011. He and Australian director George Miller were in Australia to promote “Happy Feet Two”. Remembering Robin Williams Upon her death, Williams’ wife, Susan Schneider, said: “This morning I lost my husband and my best friend, while the world lost one of its most beloved artists and beautiful people. human beings. My heart is broken. ”

