Dramatic Guest Actor: 2021 Emmy Episode Submissions





In Emmy tradition, all invited nominees were required to nominate their episode submissions on the initial nomination form, so we already know all of the entries for nominees for Best Guest Drama Actor. (Conversely, leads and supporters choose their payouts after nominations.) The 2021 Emmy nominees for this category are Don cheadle (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), Charles Dance (“The crown”), Timothy Olyphant (“The Mandalorian”), Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”) and Carl Weather (“The Mandalorian”). Scroll down to see which episodes Emmy voters will watch to judge the nominees’ performances. SEEHannah Einbinder (‘Hacks’): 2021 Emmy episode submission revealed

Cheadle’s submission for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is “New World Order,” which aired March 19 on Disney + as the first episode of Season 1. Emmy Bulletin Description: “Col. James Rhodes / War Machine (Cheadle) is an officer with the United States Air Force and a member of the Avengers. He is present when Sam Wilson donates Captain America’s shield to the Smithsonian and wonders why Sam didn’t. wanted to take on the role.This is Cheadle’s 11th Emmy nomination following ‘The Rat Pack’, ‘A Lesson Before Dying’, ‘Things Behind the Sun’, ‘ER’, ‘House of Lies’ (four times) and “Black Monday” (twice). Dance’s submission for “The Crown” is “Gold Stick,” which premiered on Netflix on November 15 as the Season 4 premiere. Emmy Ballot Description: “Worried Prince Charles Won’t Take his duty seriously, Lord Mountbatten (Dance) confronts him about his ongoing affair with Camilla and advises him to end it and find a suitable wife. While on vacation in Ireland, Mountbatten is the victim of a suicide bomber. The IRA bombshell and his death has a profound impact on Charles’ future This is Dance’s fourth career Emmy nomination after previously starring in “Bleak House” and recounting “Savage Kingdom” (twice). SEERege-Jean Page (‘Bridgerton’): 2021 Emmys episode submission revealed

Olyphant’s submission for “The Mandalorian” is “Chapter 9: The Marshal,” which aired October 30 on Disney + as the first episode of Season 2. Emmy Ballot Description: “The Mandalorian, Drawn to the outer rim in search of others of his kind, meets Cobb Vanth, Marshal of Mos Pelgo, a small town on Tatooine. A knowledgeable peacekeeper, Vanth, played by Timothy Olyphant, is the guardian of the Boba Fett’s Mandalorian armor, which he purchased from Jawa traders, is Olyphant’s third career Emmy nomination after previously starring in “Justified” and producing the movie “Deadwood”. Vance’s submission for “Lovecraft Country” is “Whitey’s on the Moon,” which aired August 23 on HBO as the second episode of Season 1. Emmy Bulletin Description: “At Ardham Lodge, George Freeman (Vance) advises Leti and Atticus to maneuver through the strange city, and even stranger spells. He uncovers important secrets about Atticus’ birthright, but the family suffers a heavy blow when George falls victim to the Braithewhite and tragically dies in the arms of his brother Montrose.This is Vance’s second Emmy nomination after winning “The People v. OJ Simpson”. SEEPaul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”): 2021 Emmy Episode Submission Revealed

Weathers’ submission for “The Mandalorian” is “Chapter 12: The Siege,” which aired November 20 on Disney + as the fourth episode of Season 2. Emmy Bulletin Description: “The Mandalorian Joins Alumni allies on a new mission as Carl Weathers returns to his role as Greef Karga. Formerly the shipper of the Bounty Hunters Guild, leading the trade on Nevarro as a middleman and link between clients and bounty hunters, he is now Nevarro Magistrate This is Weathers’ first career Emmy nomination. For a full list of all of the 2021 Emmys episode submissions announced so far for leadership and support, join our special discussion on the Gold Derby Forums. Television Academy voters are encouraged to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballot. TO PREDICT2021 Emmy winners until September 19

