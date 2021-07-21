Schenectady town center will be a site of live music and movies





SCHENECTADY While some traditional Schenectady events have changed this summer, a new series combining live music and films is expected to start next month. Called Downtown Schenectady Starlight Cinema, it will take place every Wednesday in August in front of Schenectady Town Hall. Each evening a live performance by Running the River or The E-Block Band, followed by a screening of a recently released movie. It is presented by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation (DSIC) and the County of Schenectady (DSIC). The idea is that more and more people are coming downtown right now and … we wanted to have an entertainment option to have them stay downtown a little longer, said Amy Sonder, promotions coordinator. at DSIC. We also wanted to give our residents who are here all the time something exciting to do because everyone, as we have seen, [is] just want to go out and do things. So we thought an outdoor cinema would be a great way to do it. Organizers plan to install a large screen in front of City Hall to show the films and create an amphitheater-style setup for the groups, who will perform directly in front of the screen. Participants can bring chairs and blankets to sit on the town hall steps or on the grass in front. Since large-scale events like Schenectady’s County SummerNight won’t be happening this year, this series offers families a place to get together and see live music and watch a movie they can’t afford. – not yet seen. You don’t just need to go to a bar or restaurant because those are great places, but if it’s late at night and you have a family with you, you might be less inclined to go. in one of these places where you may not even be allowed to do so. in. So this [is] giving you great bands… to listen to for free for two hours, then have an extra movie, ”Sonder said. Live music begins at 6 p.m. and movies will begin at dusk. The location of the Rain is the Schenectady Armory. There will be food vendors like the Mikes Hot Dogs Food Truck and Bittersweet Candy. Really hope it sparks some smaller scale events there. We don’t want Schenectady to be just one or two things. Something’s going on all the time, Sonder says. Here is an overview of the program:

August 4

Music: Running the river

Movie: Raya and the Last Dragon August 11

Music: The E-Block group

Movie: Bill and Ted Face the Music August 18

Music: Running the river

Movie: The Trolls World Tour 25 august

Music: The E-Block group

Movie: Wonder Woman 1984

For more information, visit Downtownschenectady.org. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, News, Schenectady County

