British restaurant named best in the world by Tripadvisor





The restaurant of the old stamp in Ambleside, Cumbria, beat hot spots in France, Japan and Mexico to be named the world’s best fine dining restaurant in Tripadvisor’s 2021 Travelers’ Choice awards “Best of the Best” Restaurants. Nestled in historic Ambleside, high on Lake Windermere, the intimate Michelin-starred restaurant with just 28 tables is housed in the former office of poet William Wordsworth. We need your consent to load this Instagram contentWe use Instagram to manage additional content which may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please check their details and accept them to load the content.Manage preferences The brothers behind the business, chef Ryan Blackburn and restaurant manager Craig Blackburn, draw inspiration from the heritage, people and landscape of Cumbria. “Ryan’s food doesn’t just celebrate his surroundings, it celebrates the farmers who raise the animals he uses, the fishermen who land his fish and seafood, and the artisan producers who feed his ingredients,” the restaurant notes on its website. Think wild rabbit with carrots, cilantro and piccalilli, or hand-dipped scallops with cauliflower, pot shrimp and spicy mead velouté. The lunch tasting menu will set you back £ 45 and dinner, £ 75, per person. The Cumbrian company beat Restaurant La Maison d’à Côté, in Montlivault, France, as well as Ise Sueyoshi, in Nishiazabu, Japan and Restaurante Benazuza, in Cancun, Mexico, in the gastronomy category of the TripAdvisor ranking. . We need your consent to load this Instagram contentWe use Instagram to manage additional content which may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please check their details and accept them to load the content.Manage preferences It has also topped Michelin-starred mainstays like The Kitchin by Tom Kitchin in Edinburgh and Sat Bains With Rooms restaurant in Nottingham in the category of UK’s best restaurants. If you’re in the mood for a food-filled vacation – once restrictions allow – Scarlett Green in London, has been named by the site as the best place for brunch in the world, and other notable entrees in the Kingdom. -Uni include Cosmic Kitchen, in Plymouth, Devon for the best vegan food in the UK, and Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, in Newcastle – number one for “daily meals” in the UK. The best gourmet restaurants on Tripadvisor in the world: The Old Stamp House restaurant, Ambleside, UK Restaurant La Maison d’à Côté, Montlivault, France Ise Sueyoshi, Nishiazabu, Japan Restaurante Benazuza, Cancun, Mexico Gourmet Pleasures Schiltigheim France El Xato, La Nucia, Spain Martin Berasategui, Lasarte-Oria, Spain Restaurant Oro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Quintessenza, Trani, Italy Restaurant Villa Crespi, Orta San Giulio, Italy

