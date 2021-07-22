Hollywood Hills Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford Home for Sale





Here is your chance to live like Oscar winners in the Hollywood house of Helene Mirren and her director husband, Taylor hackford. Interested parties can buy or try.

Their elegant property is on the market for $ 18.5 million or $ 45,000 per month if a lease is more attractive. The Spanish-style estate is legendary both for its history and its location, located on the edge of the famous Runyon Canyon. It’s a favorite dog walking and hiking spot for some of Hollywood’s richest and most famous, including Mirren and Hackford. Located on 6.5 acres, the property offers 10,199 square feet of living space shared between a primary residence and a three-bedroom guesthouse. An estate of this size is a unicorn in this historic and popular Hollywood Hills neighborhood. The Hollywood Estate of Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford (Realtor.com) Hollywood Hills Estate (Realtor.com) A residence of exquisite style and exceptional privacy, this remarkable resort adjoins Runyon Canyon, atop a winding private road with stunning landscaping, mature trees and Hollywood sophistication, said Joyce Rey, which announces the property with Stephen apelian, both with Coldwell Banker Realty. With its celebrity pedigree, expansive grounds, and graceful interior-exterior design, this gated enclave is both a private sanctuary and a distinguished setting for lavish entertainment, Rey continued. ___ Watch: We want to believe it! See David Duchovny’s $ 7.5 Million Manhattan Apartment ___ Brimming with Hollywood history, the estate was built in 1911. It has only had four owners in the past century, including Mirren and Hackford. It was built for Dustin Farnum, one of Hollywood’s first movie stars, who starred in Cecil B. DeMille“Squaw Man”, the first feature film shot in Hollywood. The journalist, columnist and film producer Marc Hellinger, whose short story inspired “The Roaring Twenties”, starring Humphrey bogart and Jacques Cagney, bought it from Farnum. And came Gail patrick, an actress who was also an early producer and executive producer of the original television series “Perry Mason”. Mirren and Hackford bought the property, with its scintillating views of Los Angeles and beyond, in the 1980s, and have loved it ever since. It is a sublime example of Old Hollywood architecture, restored and refurbished. The main residence spans 6,600 square feet and features distinctive pops of color, with teal shutters, a red front door, and lavender wisteria when in bloom. Front exterior (Realtor.com) Inside the house, refined elements include a grand staircase, a gallery above the double-height entrance, a cozy wood-paneled bar and plenty of patio doors. Large entrance (Realtor.com) Panel bar (Realtor.com) Living room with french doors (Realtor.com) There are also six fireplaces including seven in the kitchen, which also includes a central island and a large pantry. Food (Realtor.com) The main residence has five bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with fireplace, luxurious bathroom and balcony with city view. Master bedroom (Realtor.com) Balcony (Realtor.com) Outside, the well-tended gardens include ancient trees, a classic swimming pool and a large terrace for lounging, eating and entertaining. Swimming pool and terrace (Realtor.com) In addition to a guest house, the five-car garage includes an office and an apartment above. An entire entourage or an extended family could be accommodated with ease. Guest house (Realtor.com) Mirren and Hackford are ambivalent about abandoning their longtime love nest, according to the the Wall Street newspaperwhich explains their “sale or rental” ad. They currently spend most of their time in a residence on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. Hackford, 76, won an Oscar for his short film “Teenage Father” in 1979, then directed “An Officer and a Gentleman”, “Against All Odds” and the Ray Charles biopic “Ray”. which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Director. Mirren, 75, is an award-winning stage and film star. Her many awards include an Academy Award (for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in “The Queen”), four BAFTA Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award. She was last seen in “F9”.

