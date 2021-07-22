Seattle Kraken Expansion List Tracking

Watch with Mike Stephens because the 32nd NHL franchise, the Seattle Kraken, pick their first team in the Enlargement Draft. For a full record of who’s out there, just click here.

These picks were not officially introduced by the NHL, but have been reported by respected sources.

Anaheim Geese: Haydn Fleury, D

How good of the Kraken to unite the Fleury brothers in Seattle. Fleury is best known for his draft pedigree, having been a seventh overall win in 2014, but has carved out a good little profession as an effective defenseman of the pair of socks that brings versatility in his ability to play his off-side.