UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report Receives Funding From California – Deadline





UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report first received funding from the 2021-2022 California State Budget. The total of $ 250,000 will support the only longitudinal industry analysis that links the relationship between the diversity of key jobs in Hollywood productions with the purchasing power and appetites of an increasingly diverse American audience. “Films directed by women and minorities are chronically underfunded,” Ana-Christina Ramón, director of research and civic engagement for UCLA’s social sciences division and co-author, told Deadline of the annual report. “And the public is smart, they can tell when a project is well funded. We believe that investing in the creative vision of women and people of color will provide content that audiences need and at the same time have a positive impact on the diversity of jobs both above and below the line for these productions. Related story California increases film and television tax credits to $ 660 million as Governor Newsom signs temporary increase in law The funding is part of a larger state investment in the Hollywood ecosystem, in part thanks to support from local MP Wendy Carrillo (AD 51-Los Angeles) and the Latino Film Institute. Carrillo celebrated a second victory on Wednesday when Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 144 – co-authored by Carrillo, State Senator Anthony Portantino and MP Autumn Burke (AD 62 – Inglewood – which will inject an additional $ 330 million to develop the state film and television tax credit program that helps retain and retain and attract production jobs and economic activity throughout California. With SB 144, California is now offering $ 660 million for television and film productions over the next two years, with $ 150 million of new funding earmarked to help build or renovate much-needed sound stages in and around Los Angeles County. Funding for the UCLA report was separate from SB 144, but was part of the bigger picture. “The numbers don’t lie,” Carrillo said. “Hollywood’s Diversity Report contains the data needed to make change for workers below and above the line, which is why leveraging our state’s budget to support it was essential. As efforts to expand production and bring those jobs back to the state through the California TV and Film Tax Credit continue, these efforts should reflect the diversity of our state. “

