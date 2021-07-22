Hollywood Film Museum to Open September 30 in Los Angeles







LOS ANGELES: There is no place like home: and the Academy will finally open the doors of its own Hollywood film museum in Los Angeles with live screenings of “The Wizard of Oz,” a he declared Wednesday. Dedicated to the magic of cinema and first imagined nearly a century ago by the group that distributes the Oscars, the museum has long been delayed by construction and funding issues and more recently by the pandemic. Opening September 30, the museum’s first in-person event will be the screening of the 1939 classic “The Wizard of Oz,” featuring a live musical orchestra from the American Youth Symphony. Also on the program for the opening weeks, a screening of “Malcolm X” for museum members with Spike Lee and Denzel Washington, and screenings of all of Hayao Miyazaki’s films. The latter will accompany the temporary opening exhibition of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, dedicated to the Japanese director of “Spirited Away” and “My Neighbor Totoro”. The 300,000 square foot museum – including 50,000 square feet of gallery space – is expected to house iconic Hollywood treasures such as a dress worn in “Cleopatra” (1934) and a space suit “2001: A Space Odyssey “. In the museum’s collection are a state-of-the-art Technicolor camera used to film MGM’s color musical masterpiece, “The Wizard of Oz”, a munchkin soldier’s jacket – and the ruby ​​slippers. by Dorothy. A gallery within the museum will explore screenwriting, casting, makeup design, costumes and stars such as Judy Garland. Most California coronavirus restrictions have been lifted, although Los Angeles County recently reinstated mandatory indoor mask wear even for those vaccinated, as cases of the Delta variant increase.

