California increases film and television tax credit by $ 330 million – Whittier Daily News





LOS ANGELES Joined by state lawmakers at Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday (July 21) signed legislation to extend California’s film and television tax credit program by $ 330 million in order to attract production jobs to California. “California’s iconic entertainment industry is a point of pride that creates significant income and opportunity for workers, businesses and communities across the state,” Newsom said. “Today’s investments ensure that film and television production will continue to fuel California’s comeback through thousands of good jobs right here in the Golden State, training opportunities to increase access and focus. on promoting diversity and inclusion for a workforce that better reflects our vibrant communities. . “ The extension includes a condition for recipients to provide aggregate data on the diversity of their workforce, including gender and race, and submit a plan with diversity goals to the California Film Commission. “(The Senate Bill) 144 preserves both recurring and relocated TV and streaming series, creates a new program that encourages private investment in sound stage construction and sets new benchmarks and commitments on diversity “said Charles Rivkin, president and CEO of the Motion Picture Association. . The legislation was drafted by Senator Anthony Portantino, D-La Canada Flintridge; MP Wendy Carrillo, D-Los Angeles; and MP Autumn Burke, D-Inglewood. The expansion includes a $ 180 million increase over two years and a one-time incentive of $ 150 million to be used over multiple years to build sound stages to meet infrastructure demand. “The investment in building a new soundstage is a critical addition to our efforts to increase filming in our Golden State,” said Portantino. “Modernizing our studio infrastructure and meeting diversity goals will ensure that future entertainment careers flourish in California and that generations of people across the country continue to regard our state as the entertainment capital of the world.” . “ Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the tax credit program has provided $ 335 million to 48 projects, and 27 television series have left other states and nations to settle in California since the program began in 2009. Officials say the program has generated nearly $ 18 billion. in production expenses. “These strategic investments reaffirm Golden State’s role as a leading player in the global entertainment industry, a vital sector that represents billions in wages and revenues for workers and businesses in California,” said Dee Dee Myers, Director of the Governor’s Office for Business and Economic Development. . The film and television industry provides California with more than 134,000 production-related jobs, more than 83,000 distribution-related jobs, and more than 643,000 supplier and corporate related jobs. The Entertainment Union Coalition, which represents 163,000 members of the California IATSE Council, the Directors Guild of America, LiUNA! Local 724, SAG-AFTRA and Teamsters Local 399 celebrated the expansion. “SB 144 enhances and enhances the California Film and Television Tax Credit program which, since its inception, has created 156,000 casting and crew jobs and generated $ 18.4 billion. dollars in direct revenue for our state, ”the coalition said. . “The SB 144 ensures that our members can continue to work in California and that more productions can shoot here for decades to come. “

