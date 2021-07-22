Entertainment
‘Big’ entertainment shines the spotlight on Fraser Lions Carnival – Macomb Daily
Matt McDonagh has a longstanding connection to the Fraser Carnival.
The head of Big Rock Amusements – a family-owned and operated traveling amusement park – was raised in the entertainment industry and has over 40 years of industry experience, according to the company’s website .
“I remember working at the Fraser event with my dad’s carnival (McDonagh Amusements) when I was 17 and I’m 51 now,” he said Wednesday. “This shows you how long I’ve known the people of Fraser.”
The Big Rock teams are here in Macomb County, setting up around 30 rides, food vendors and other activities for the annual Fraser Lions 2021 Carnival, which begins Thursday in Steffens Park at the corner of 14 Mile and Garfield Highways.
McDonagh said Fraser stands out in his mind as having the longest time to use his services.
“Fraser stands out because it’s just a big community event that everyone is looking forward to, kind of like going back to basics,” he said. “The city and the Lions Club coordinate everything very well. It’s one of the best run shows we do.
In addition to the Great Lakes State, Big Rock Amusements offers entertainment for Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, and Tennessee.
After a one-year absence due to the pandemic, carnival returns, but some associated activities have been suspended. For example, local organizers have decided, given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis, not to hold a parade in town this year.
McDonagh said the labor shortage has also had an impact on its industry. While saying “we are certainly happy to be returning to Michigan,” he said the lack of workers was a struggle.
“We have a very good crew but we lack help, like the rest of the country. We have not been able to obtain H2B visas for our foreign nationals, which is the case for most of our industry, ”he said.
The Fraser Lions Carnival has become a much-anticipated celebration of the city’s four-square-mile hometown. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lions Club, according to the club’s website.
The four-day event kicks off Thursday at 4 p.m. at Steffens Park and continues throughout the weekend. It is punctuated by the closing carnival fireworks on Sunday, which promises to be colorful and exciting.
Typically, the fireworks display cost the city about $ 10,000, with the Lions Club reimbursing Fraser $ 8,000 and City Council the remaining $ 2,000.
But in June, the board voted to increase its share from $ 2,000 to $ 4,000, using COVID recovery funds to compensate additional baby boomers. Mayor Michael Carnagie said last month that it was “everything to get back to normal and party”.
A worker carries firewood as he prepares for the Fraser Lions Club carnival.
MITCH HOTTS – THE DAILY MACOMB
Highlights include the beer tent, vendor show, and live entertainment. Bands include Svnth Son, The Geri’s, Kids of Rock n Roll prep school, Crewsade, Silver Studz, and Interstate 90’s Detroit.
The hours of the event are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday midnight to midnight, Saturday noon to midnight and Sunday noon to 10 p.m. Entry and parking are free. All day carnival bracelets cost $ 25 Thursday through Saturday, $ 30 Sunday.
For more information and a full schedule of events, visit fraserlions.com.
Sources
2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2021/07/21/big-fun-amusements-highlight-fraser-lions-carnival
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]