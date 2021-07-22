7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 23-25





DENVER Every weekend Denver7 makes a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here’s our pick of the 7 best things to do in Metro Denver this weekend. 1. Taste Fort Collins the Taste of Fort Collins comes back this weekend! Head to Old Town Fort Collins for a two-day family celebration of food, drink, and music. While Sunday tickets are sold out, you can still get Saturday tickets. Tickets for the day will be sold on Saturday at the festival gates for $ 10 from 12 p.m. to 2:59 p.m. and $ 20 after 3 p.m., while supplies last. We suggest you arrive at the gates early to increase your chances! 2. Discover the parade of gambling houses Win a one-of-a-kind professionally crafted gaming house while benefiting students in our community at Tombola Playhouse Parade ! From now until August 7, you can visit Parade of Playhouses in person at the Stanley Marketplace. Proceeds from raffle tickets benefit Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain programs. The draw will take place on Saturday August 7 at 6 p.m. / at the Stanley Marketplace, but winners do not need to be in attendance to win. 3. Head to the Arapahoe County Fair Discover the Arapahoe County Fair this Thursday July 22 to Sunday July 25. The first Arapahoe County Fair was held in 1906 and is one of the oldest community traditions in Arapahoe County. It’s a weekend of family fun and features 4-H programming, traditional farming activities, entertainment, rides, daily motorsports, dog entertainment, educational farm, food, beer, wine and more! 4. Enjoy a movie night in Westminster Alamo Drafthouse Westminster and the City of Westminster present: Reels on Wheels Drive-In Films in downtown Westminster every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night in July. Enjoy a wide range of classic movies and live entertainment before the movie! Shows cost $ 30 per car and each ticket includes a $ 10 Alamo Drafthouse Westminster voucher. Get your tickets today! 5. Immerse yourself in the art of Van Gogh The Stanley Marketplace Hangar houses Van Gogh Live the experience . Until September 26, the world’s most visited multisensory experience will give the public the opportunity to immerse themselves in the art of Van Gogh. Tickets are on sale now! 6. Listen to songs in Uptown Go out and enjoy FREE music in Upper Downtown Denver with Top DownTUNES . Every Monday Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can sit back, relax and listen to FREE music all summer long! 7. Tactile art at the Clyfford Still Museum This Saturday, head to the Clyfford Still Museum for family fun with Touch this art! To celebrate the anniversary of the American Disabilities Act, live an artistic creation experience for children and their families. This event will take place in person and online. If you plan to attend the event in person Please register.

